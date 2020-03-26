7 wrecks among 19 calls answered by Talladega firefighters over last week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 19 calls during the past week, including seven motor vehicle accidents, according to a summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick on Thursday.
The first accident, and the first call of the week, was March 19 near the intersection of Plant and Renfroe roads, where one vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.
The report says everyone was out of the car by the time first-responders arrived, but two people were taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center. Talladega police, Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies and Alabama State Troopers also responded.
On March 20, firefighters were dispatched to a two-car accident on the 275 Bypass and Alabama 21, but the call was canceled en route.The same day, they also responded to accidents on Stemley Bridge and Jackson Trace roads.
The former was a one-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle, where the rider was taken to Citizens via NorthStar Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. The latter was a one-vehicle accident with no injuries, according to the summary.
On Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to another motorcycle accident on West Battle Street. The driver in this case was taken to Citizens and then airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where he subsequently died.
There was another one-vehicle accident Monday on Renfroe Road that did not result in any injuries.
The last accident of the week was Tuesday -- involving one vehicle at the entrance of Meadow Wood Apartments. The summary says the driver was “shaken up” but declined to go to the hospital.
The first non-traffic call of the week was March 20 to a residence on Lide Road, where a bathroom appears to have been set on fire. The fire was extinguished with no damage to the rest of the house, according to the report.
On Saturday, the day’s first call was to a smoke odor on Mimosa Street where nothing appeared to be burning, followed by an accidental smoke alarm on Daffodil Lane from a stove top fire.
A call Monday to a smoke alarm on Mardisville Road also involved burned food, according to the summary.
Also Monday, firefighters found a haze inside a residence on Riddle Road stemming from a homeowner mixing cleaning chemicals; the haze went away once the house was ventilated with an attic ceiling fan.
On Monday and Tuesday, firefighters answered two separate calls of smoke detectors set off by shower steam at the Presbyterian Home for Children.
On Wednesday, firefighters answered what turned out to be a false alarm at an apartment on Court Street, followed by a malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector at a residence on Greystone Lane.
The same day, there was also a small fire between two studs and under the siding of an apartment on Broadway Avenue, which was quickly extinguished.
The only call as of Thursday afternoon was an alarm malfunction at Koch Foods.