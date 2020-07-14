Works of Trussville Photography Club featured this month at Comer Museum (with photos)

SYLACAUGA -- The Trussville Photography Club is the featured art exhibit for July at the Comer Museum in Sylacauga.
The news was announced in a press release.
This is an extraordinary exhibit of 28 photographs of people, landscapes, buildings, flowers and much more, the release says.
The Trussville Photography Club organized as a way to bring all interested photographers together to learn, share, encourage, practice and enhance their photography skills through organized meetings and field trips.
Currently, the TPC holds monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month and an organized field trip on the third Saturday of each month. Topics and locations have been submitted and approved by the respective committees to ensure they are informative, educational and exciting for all skill levels of photography.
The club is not restrictive to geographical regions, skill levels, camera brands or age; however, the youth division is recommended for ages 12-17.
For additional information about the club, go to its Facebook page.
The artists reception will be Thursday, July 16, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Free admission, food and beverage. Donations are welcome. Museum officials encourage guests to comply with the safe distancing rule of 6 feet due to the coronavirus.