LINCOLN -- Commuters will have to take the long way home for just a little while longer as workers get closer to finishing the Talladega County Road 207 bridge, which spans across Choccolocco Creek.
“We’re working on it,” said Talladega County Engineer Shannon Robbins.
The bridge, in fact, is close to being completed.
Dump truck drivers were bringing dirt on the north side of the bridge this week (Sept. 30-Oct. 4) as bulldozers smoothed and packed the dirt along Talladega County Road 207.
Robbins said workers still have to build up the roadbed on the north side of the bridge. McCartney/Vulcan Construction will pave the road on both sides of the bridge, and Takco Inc. will have to reconnect and install the city of Lincoln’s water line.
Robbins would not give a specific date for the completion of the project. He said workers will finish the project between now and Christmas, but there were too many variables, including weather, to pinpoint an actual finishing date.
He said the county could move forward with paving the road before the water line is installed. He said the installation of guardrails is the last item to complete on the project.
He said the installation of the guardrails would take three to four days.
Officials said Lincoln’s water line will travel north to south across the outside concrete lip of the bridge, over Choccolocco Creek.
The Lincoln mayor and City Council recently approved hiring Takco Inc. to reconnect and install the new water line at a cost of $92,137.
Construction of the bridge began shortly after Robbins took over as the Talladega County Road Department engineer in 2017.
Robbins said the $5.7 million project was one of the largest, most expensive ATRIP (Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program) projects the Alabama Department of Transportation let out in 2017.
The bridge spans 471 feet across Choccolocco Creek, and the road work continues well past the north and south ends of the bridge.
Robbins said the old bridge was only designated for 3 tons of weight and was expected to be closed within months of its actual closure and removal.
He said the new bridge is designated for all traffic, and commuters will drive over it for the next 75 years or more.