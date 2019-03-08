CHILDERSBURG -- The photography of Childersburg’s Tiffanney Pearson will be on exhibit through April 5 at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, North Carolina, according to a press release.
The show, which Pearson conceived and named “My Soul Released,” will be housed in the Wyche Gallery.
An art reception honoring the Talladega County native will be Thursday, March 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Anyone may attend the reception and discuss in person with the artist her work and photographic journey. No reservation or ticket is required.
Pearson says the “My Soul Released” exhibit displays the birthing of an artistic seed planted in her soul prior to her physical being, heartbeat and sight.
In addition, she states, in the release, that through photography, “I am able to give life and legs to my visual journey by releasing God’s gift bestowed upon me before my natural birth.”
Pearson’s pictorial art consist of color and black and white photography. Her work is dominated by landscapes and nature images that capture the peace and beauty that is often overlooked by those who race through life.
Pearson is quick to say photography is her passion. This true love for photography has led Pearson to international shoots in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.
Throughout Pearson’s 30-plus piece exhibit, one can read comments by the artist about her inner reflections in regards to her works. You will also be able to gain insight about various rock formations, gorges and waterscapes in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
“Tiffanney’s pictorial art is educational, uplifting and entertaining -- a must-see for students and adults,” said fine art photographer David Pickett, of North Carolina, Pearson’s photographic mentor.
Pickett said the exhibit is the first of its kind: a joint collaboration of the Southeastern Community College Art Department and The Columbus County Art Center (CCAC) in Whiteville, North Carolina. Pickett’s work will grace the walls of CCAC.