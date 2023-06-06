Woodland cleaning crew goes to work on tarnished trail

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
A group of Wild Alabama volunteers met up Saturday morning to pick up litter and scrub graffiti at Sunset Rock, aka Wormy’s Pulpit on the Pinhoti Trail. Pictured above are John Calhoun, Adam Dasinger, Alex and Lance Gilliland, Rick Canfield, Cherry Thomas, Alabama Wild Executive Director Maggie Wade Johnston, David Lyions, Jonathan Kelly and Kris Campbell.
A group of Wild Alabama volunteers met Saturday morning at an overlook on the Pinhoti Trail known locally as Sunset Rock — or, as shown on some maps, Wormy’s Pulpit, for some reason — to help clean up the area and remove the graffiti that seems to have been painted on every flat surface in sight. They were all united by their love for the trail and the national forest, but they all came to that love a little differently.
“This place is personally very special to me,” Wild Alabama executive director Maggie Wade Johnston explained. “I used to live in Waldo, right down there at the bottom of the hill. This was a magic place for me. I used to come up here all the time to watch the sunsets, and I am hoping that when the time comes I can have my ashes spread up here.”
Cherry Thomas of Riverside and a retired teacher explained, “My daddy was a Boy Scout leader, so I spent a lot of time when I was young following them around. One of the things that has always stuck with me from then is the importance of leaving places better than you find them.”
Adam Dasinger, principal at Pleasant Grove Elementary School, spent much of his childhood in the thousands of acres of forest owned by Kimberly-Clark and has been in love with the woods ever since. Lance and Alex Gilliland, a father and son team, have done trial maintenance in the past and are working on getting crosscut saw certification. Alex is also picking up required volunteer hours required at the Donoho School in Anniston.
“My wife and I, Alex and our other son are up here hiking as often as we can be,” Lance said.
Saturday’s work was also sponsored by the Bronco Wild Fund, a network of Ford dealerships that provided a vehicle to help get volunteers and equipment up to the site.
Volunteers Rick Canfield and Kris Campbell actually got there before the rest of the group and started litter pickup, which they do regularly. After walking around with a rolling magnet, they had managed to go a good way toward filling up a five gallon bucket with nails and other metal trash. They also found a box that appeared to have contained the cremains of someone from Tallapoosa County who passed away last year.
The nails mostly come from people who burn decking and old furniture around the site, they explained. There used to be a trash can chained to one of the trees in the area, but it has been stolen.
Since getting and operating pressure washers up to a site without paved roads, running water or electricity was obviously problematic, the volunteers used a caustic but biodegradable cleaner known as “Elephant Snot,” then scrub-brushed and hand-pumped water jets to begin cleaning off the layers of spray paint that seemed to cover virtually every rock there. Most of them were just tagged with names and/or dates, but there was also some less wholesome writing and one racial slur, which provided the first target for removal Saturday morning.
The process involved applying the cleansing agent to the painted areas, letting it dry for just under half an hour, spraying, scrubbing and spraying some more. It was a slow process, but real progress was made Saturday. Unfortunately, there is still a lot of work to be done, not just in the spot but all up and down the trail.
“It wasn’t like this 30 years ago,” Johnston said. “The trash and the graffiti just weren’t here. That’s one reason what we’re doing here is so important.”
Wild Alabama started life more than 30 years ago as The Bankhead Monitor, and has been growing steadily ever since.
“At first, we had a kind of adversarial relationship with the Forest Service, but that began to change around 2004, when they changed their standard practices and started to emphasize restoring native species. We actually had a science class go out and collect acorns, which were then used to replant an area that had been clearcut.”
That sort of outreach is crucial, she said.
“Education is the key to conservation. Wild Alabama has started working with students from Talladega College and Jacksonville State University the make sure they understand the importance of the Talladega National Forest, and always treasure and value it.”