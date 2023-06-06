 Skip to main content
Woodland cleaning crew goes to work on tarnished trail

Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

A group of Wild Alabama volunteers met Saturday morning at an overlook on the Pinhoti Trail known locally as Sunset Rock — or, as shown on some maps, Wormy’s Pulpit, for some reason — to help clean up the area and remove the graffiti that seems to have been painted on every flat surface in sight. They were all united by their love for the trail and the national forest, but they all came to that love a little differently.

“This place is personally very special to me,” Wild Alabama executive director Maggie Wade Johnston explained. “I used to live in Waldo, right down there at the bottom of the hill. This was a magic place for me. I used to come up here all the time to watch the sunsets, and I am hoping that when the time comes I can have my ashes spread up here.”

These rocks show a sampling of the painted-on vandalism the conscientious crew tackled.