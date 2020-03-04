Women's college basketball: Talladega College breezes past SUNO, advances to GCAC semifinals

The Talladega College women’s basketball team breezed past Southern University at New Orleans 104-61 in a Gulf Coast Athletic Conference quarterfinal on Wednesday night at Callahan Gymnasium.
Lady Tornadoes head coach Kevin Herod said on Tuesday that he didn’t want his team to take the Lady Knights lightly and his players delivered by putting the game away long before the final buzzer sounded.
“It’s about not getting satisfied at all,” Herod said. “We have a different goal ahead of us. We don’t want to be a mediocre team. We don’t want to be an average team.
“We knew that we could beat them, but it’s not just about beating them. It’s about how we beat them -- being able to execute on offense and defense, playing together, having energy on the bench and on the court, communicating as one and being unified. I feel like we did that.”
SUNO upset 2019 regular-season GCAC champion Xavier University in New Orleans 58-56 in a 2019 GCAC quarterfinal. TC senior point guard Bri Moore said her team knew the Lady Knights had played spoiler a season ago, and that fact influenced the Lady Tornadoes’ approach.
“They (SUNO) have the same team, so we knew they’d come in hard,” she said. “SUNO’s a team that never gives up, so we knew that when we put the foot on the gas, we knew that we couldn’t take it off no matter what quarter it was in because they could come back just like any other team.”
After taking a 17-7 lead through one quarter of play, TC kept the pressure on using its offense with a 15-4 run -- a stretch that included four 3-pointers.
The Lady Tornadoes made 13 3s throughout the contest, while the Lady Knights sank four from the perimeter in 19 attempts.
“I tell them all the time, ‘The only bad shots that you take are shots that you don’t practice,’” Herod said. “We practice a lot of 3s. We understand we’re going to get a lot of shots in the game. We pride ourselves on defense, so I know if we’re playing hard defense, their rewards are taking shots that they practice.
“So if they’re wide open, my expectation is to take the shot and knock it down. If we don’t knock it down, then we need to crash and get the rebound. We did well today on the perimeter.”
Moore and junior guard Tyeisha Juhan each registered 16 points for TC. Moore added eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
“Tyeisha is one of our most potent scorers on the team,” Herod said. “She’s great in transition. She has a great jump shot. She can penetrate. I kind of pulled her back because we need to save her for the next game, which will probably be a little tougher … “
Bri is first-team all-conference, along with Tyeisha. Diamond Jolly, who didn’t play as much tonight, is also first-team all-conference. These are players that are very difficult to guard. They have strong mentalities and they help lead the team.”
Of the 13 women who saw action for the Lady Tornadoes, 10 picked up at least 10 minutes on the floor. TC’s bench outpaced SUNO 49-16 in offensive production.
“All these girls, even the ones that don’t play as much, a lot of them would start on any other team,” Herod said. “They’re being team players and being great teammates. They understand that, in order for us to win, all 14 of (them) can’t play at one time, but when (they) do get on the floor, (they) do (their) jobs to make the team the best that (it) can be. I think they proved that tonight.”
Four to know
- With a 72-45 advantage going into the final stanza, TC embarked on a 14-0 run in a two-minute span that made its lead insurmountable.
- Lady Tornadoes junior guard Jordan Dubose scored 12 of her 15 points from beyond the arc, while senior guard Kendra Williams chipped in 11.
- NeTanya Wilkerson led the Lady Knights with 15 points, while Sha’Quanta Pettis and Victoria Udechi finished with 14 and 12, respectively. Whitney Waters finished with 14 rebounds.
- TC’s defense forced 41 SUNO turnovers.
Who said
- Herod on Dubose’s performance: “Jordan has been great all year long. Most of the time, it’s from like, an energy standpoint, more on the defensive side, but because we have so many scorers, she understands that. She doesn’t take a back seat, but she facilitates in other ways. Tonight, it was her night. My expectation is she can do it again. She had a great performance, and I expect more out of her.”
- Herod on the next opponent: “I’m not sure who we’re going to play. It’s going to be Edward Waters or Xavier. Either one of them is going to be a tough matchup, but we’ve just got to get prepared, continue to stay humble and stay focused on winning that next game.”
Up next
- The Lady Tornadoes (27-4) will face Xavier on Saturday at 5 p.m. in a GCAC tournament semifinal at the Xavier Convocation Center in New Orleans. Xavier defeated Edward Waters (Jacksonville, Florida) 64-62 on Wednesday.