Talladega College’s women’s basketball team, ranked 13th in NAIA Division I, knocked off No. 1 Freed-Hardeman 77-68 in the Jackson Classic on Friday night in Jackson, Tennessee.
Guard Tyeisha Juhan hit the go-ahead 3-pointer to move Talladega College in front 45-44 with 4:51 to play in the third stanza. Juhan finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
The Lady Tornadoes fell behind 9-0 in a contest that saw just one lead change and two ties.
Talladega College trailed 39-36 at halftime, but the Lady Tornadoes outscored the Lady Lions 17-9 in the third quarter to take control.
Lady Tornadoes forward Diamond Jolly posted a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Guard Bri Moore finished second on the team with 18 points and added six assists and five boards, while guard Courtnee Williams chipped in 10 points.
Freed-Hardeman committed 22 turnovers to Talladega College’s 13.
Guard KJ White led the Lady Lions with 21 points. Guard Chynia Brooks and forward Haylee Croom recorded 14 and 12, respectively.