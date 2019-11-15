CHILDERSBURG -- Two women are in the Talladega County Metro Jail on charges of robbery in the second degree stemming from a Halloween night incident in Childersburg.
Ayla Elizabeth Thompson, 25, of Trussville, and Chelsey Elizabeth McGrady, 23, of Sylacauga, are being held on bonds of $50,000 each set by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. Both women were still behind bars Friday evening.
According to Childersburg police Lt. Kevin Koss, the women are accused of breaking into a residence on 9th Avenue Southwest on Oct. 31. The homeowner returned while the burglary was going on, a confrontation ensued, and the homeowner ended up sustaining injuries as a result. There is no evidence that Thompson or McGrady was armed, however.
The suspects allegedly escaped with various electronics, clothing, purses, household items and medications, prescription and otherwise, Koss said.
Both women were caught the day of the alleged break-in and were initially charged with burglary in the third degree. Bond on those cases was set at $25,000 by District Judge Jeb Fannin.
Koss said police continued to investigate the case. Once there was enough evidence there had been a confrontation and the victim had been injured, charges of robbery in the second degree were added.
Koss said McGrady was still in jail when the new charges were added and was served with the robbery warrant at the jail. Thompson, however, had posted bond and could not immediately be located.
Jail records indicate she was arrested on the robbery warrant early Thursday.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Robbery in the second degree is a class B felony, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.