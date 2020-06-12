Woman wanted in connection with burglary in Texas arrested in Talladega Co.

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The U.S. Marshals and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force arrested a woman with felony warrants out of Texas on Wednesday at a residence of Stemley Road.
According to Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, the marshals had contacted the Task Force and asked for its assistance.
The woman, Jessica Marie Washington, 34, of Arlington, Texas, was arrested at a residence on Broadleaf Drive without incident.
According to Tim Ciesco, media relations coordinator for the Arlington, Texas Police Department, the warrant on Washington was in connection with a burglary last year.
“Back in August of 2019, we believe she was involved in a dispute over money that led to her entering the female victim’s house and assaulting her,” he said. “The victim suffered minor injuries.”
Washington was still in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Friday evening. She is being held without bond pending an extradition hearing.
It was not immediately clear what might have brought her to Talladega County.