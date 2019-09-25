TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a report of a drive-by shooting Tuesday night around 10 near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Alabama 77.
One person was injured, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the victim, a 22-year-old woman, had been walking down a path connecting Talladega Downs to Brentwood Apartments, where the victim lives.
As she was crossing the intersection of 77 and Broadway, she said, a dark-colored passenger vehicle with heavily tinted windows pulled up to the intersection, and someone inside the car shot at her.
The car kept going after opening fire, and the victim made it back to Brentwood, Thompson said.
The incident and offense report does not say how the victim got to the hospital, whether by private vehicle or ambulance, but Thompson said police were called to the emergency room at Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center late Tuesday.
The victim had four or five pellets of what appeared to be bird shot in her left forearm but no other apparent injuries.
The victim was not able to provide investigators with any further description of the car or any of the people inside it. She was also not entirely sure how many shots she heard, Thompson said.
The victim said she had no idea why anyone would want to shoot at her.
Further information on the incident was not available Wednesday as the case remained under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.