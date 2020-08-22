Woman shot by St. Clair deputies in Ashville dies, investigation continues

ST. CLAIR COUTY -- A woman who was shot by St. Clair County deputies Thursday, Aug. 13, died Friday night at UAB Hospital.
St. Clair Sheriff Billy Murray said three deputies are on administrative leave with pay while an investigation is being conducted by Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
"This is standard procedure during an investigation," he said.
The deputies discovered the body of David Michael Hoffman, 46, in his home on Baker Road in Ashville when they arrived Aug. 13. He had been shot multiple times.
Russell said Hoffman was pronounced dead at 8:05 that night. Besides finding Hoffman, deputies also encountered Degele.
"These officers responded to a homicide and encountered this woman who pointed a gun at them, and she did not put it down as they told her repeatedly to do so. They had reason to believe she would pull the trigger," Murray said.
Murray said Cherokee County investigators would submit their findings to St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon and a final determination will be made regarding the deputies involved.
"Right now, it is still an open investigation, " he said.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was brought in to investigate the officer-involved shooting through a mutual aid agreement between Murray’s office and several other agencies in northeast Alabama. The agreement was put together through the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics;
Murray said the agreement guarantees “that we will mutually assist each other when needed, specifically for in-custody deaths and officer-involved shootings.”
Staff writer Taylor Mitchell contributed to this story.