Woman loses leg in 3-vehicle accident in Talladega on Tuesday night

TALLADEGA -- A three-vehicle accident on Old Shocco Road on Tuesday night sent four people to the hospital, including a woman who lost a leg, according to police reports.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Donovan Miller, 18, of Talladega, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry on Old Shocco Road at 10:26 p.m. when he encountered a 1995 Toyota Corolla in the roadway with no lights on.
He told officers at the scene he tried to stop but wasn’t able to in time.
Thompson said it appears the battery in the Corolla had died.
A second vehicle, a 1996 Mazda B-3000 pickup truck was parked facing the Corolla while the driver attempted to jump start the battery.
Virginia Hawthorne, 72; Jeremy Hawthorne, 42; and Emily Clifton were all standing outside the vehicles trying to restart the vehicle with the dead battery.
Miller’s vehicle struck the Corolla from the rear, causing the Corolla to hit the truck head-on. Clifton and Jeremy Hawthorne were thrown by the impact and injured, but Virginia Hawthorne was pinned between the two vehicles, severing one of her legs.
Talladega firefighters established a landing zone in the parking lot of Faith Temple Ministries on the 275 Bypass, and Virginia Hawthorne was airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. Information on her condition was not available Thursday evening.
Clifton and Jeremy Hawthorne were taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by NorthStar Ambulance. Miller was also taken to the emergency room, via private vehicle, Thompson said.