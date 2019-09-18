SYLACAUGA -- A two-vehicle accident in Sylacauga on Saturday night resulted in the death of a 79-year-old woman and the injury of at least two other people.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said Delene Patterson, of Sycamore, was pronounced dead in the emergency room of Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga at 10:04 p.m.
Patterson was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulling out from West Ninth Avenue across Broadway Avenue when it collided with a second vehicle.
According to Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson, the female driver of the vehicle Patterson was in was airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where she remained in critical condition Wednesday evening.
Johnson said the driver of the other vehicle was also injured and taken to the emergency room at Coosa Valley before being airlifted to UAB as well.
Johnson said he believed one of the vehicles had crossed the centerline, although he could not comment specifically. The report on the accident had been sent to Montgomery for final approval, which had not been granted as of Wednesday evening.
“We did have a traffic homicide investigator come out because of the fatality, but there is nothing to indicate that this was a homicide or that anyone will be charged,” Johnson said.
Funeral service for Patterson, a member of Sycamore Baptist Church and a board member of the Sycamore Water Authority, was Tuesday.