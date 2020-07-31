Woman charged in shooting death of Moody police officer denied bond

ASHVILLE -- The Birmingham woman charged in the shooting death of a Moody police officer has been denied bond.
Judge Bill Weathington released an order Friday morning stating Marquisha Tyson, 28, has officially been denied bond following a hearing Wednesday. That means Tyson will remain in the custody of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office until she is released or convicted.
Tyson is charged with capital murder in the shooting of Moody police Lt Steven Williams.
Tyson is alleged to have made the 911 calls June 2 that brought Williams to the Super 8 in Moody, where he was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead by St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell.
Weathington’s order states capital muder is an offense for which bond can be constitutionally denied in the state of Alabama. It further states that after reviewing Alabama codes in relation to bond and looking at factors that included the violence involved in the alleged offense and the likely sentence if Tyson is convicted, the court “is of the option that a release of the defendant will not reasonably assure the defendant's appearance as required.”
The order also said the court is of the opinion Tyson may pose a danger to the public if released.
St. Clair County Chief Assistant District Attorney Mike Anderton argued against Tyson receiving bond, saying she was a danger to the public and it was likely she would run if released. Anderton said Tyson’s actions were a “complete deception of the 911 system.” He said this was due to her helping purchase the firearms used, renting the room and making the 911 calls. He also called the shooting of Williams a set up.
Anderton said a decision on bond must take into account Tyson’s alleged actions.
“The only way you can judge the future is by looking at the past,” Anderton said.
Micheal Hanle, who represents Tyson along with attorney Emory Anthony, agreed to looking to the past but asked the court to look at the fact Tyson had no prior interactions with law enforcement before her arrest. He also said audio recordings of two 911 calls Tyson made showed her to be shocked when the shooting began and that she did not know the shooting was going to take place. The audio of those calls was played at her preliminary hearing.
Hanle said the state had arrested Tyson for merely being in the room, pointing to statements from her and co-defendant Tapero Johnson stating Johnson fired all four firearms that were used that night. Tyson’s own .22 handgun was found in the room in her purse but had not been fired.
Anderton replied the court had already ruled, following the preliminary hearing, there was probable cause for the charge of capital murder. Anderton said Tyson was charged based on the preparation that seemed to be involved in the crime.
Anderton said the district attorney’s office was pleased with the court's decision denying Tyson a bond and looked forward to going to trial with the case.
Attempts to reach Tyson’s defense team Friday were unsuccessful.