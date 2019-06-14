LINCOLN -- A woman addressed the Lincoln council Tuesday night about paving Colvin Road.
“Someone did come out and patch the road, but it is in terrible condition,” Emily Young told the Lincoln mayor and council.
Young said she has asked both city and county officials about paving Colvin Road.
Last year, Talladega County District I Commissioner Jackie Swinford told her the paving would have to wait until warm weather arrives, she said.
Young said she called his office in April but was told he was out on sick leave. She has also called the county Road Department, attempting to talk to the county engineer.
Mayor Lew Watson told Young that Colvin Road is a county road, but the city does have money that could be used for the paving. He said the municipality has about $142,000 available for such a project.
Watson said he believes a set of plans were submitted to the Alabama Department of Transportation, but it appears a right-of-way needs to be secured before the paving project can move forward.
“I don’t think it needs to be widened,” Young said.
Said Watson, “I agree,” but he added ALDOT would want the appropriate right-of-way.
Young said if the road was widened, it would sit at some people’s front doors.
Watson said because Colvin Road is a county road, the city is limited as to what it can do.
“Our hands are tied,” said Councilman Joey Callahan.
Also Tuesday, the council approved an off-premise beer and wine license for Penny Bullock for Bullocks Tire at 28 McLain Ave.