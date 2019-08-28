TALLADEGA -- Talladega police arrested a local woman Monday on felony warrants from Carroll County, Georgia.
According to Talladega police Capt. John McCoy, Kelley Marie Ballew, 49, was pulled over by a patrol officer on Ashland Highway on Monday night. She was arrested after it was determined she had felony drug warrants from another state.
McCoy said she was ordered held without bond by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff. Ballew gave a Talladega address when she was booked into the Talladega County Metro Jail but gave an address in Carrollton after she was taken back to Georgia on Tuesday.
According to the Carroll County jail Web page, Ballew is charged with a probation violation, but it does not specify what she was on probation for.