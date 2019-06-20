TALLADEGA -- A Lincoln woman was listed in critical condition Wednesday night after being airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital after her car was hit by a train in Talladega.
According to Talladega police Capt. Patrick Thornton, Pearl Smith, 69, was driving a Toyota RAV-4 southbound on Court Street around 8:30 p.m. when the accident began.
The train appears to have struck Smith’s vehicle at the Court Street crossing and pushed it all the way to the CSX parking lot on East Street, just past the post office.
“The officers that responded could not speak to the driver due to her condition,” Thornton said. “CSX personnel said that she was just kind of creeping across the tracks. She didn’t appear to be trying to beat the train or anything like that.”
The train hit Smith’s vehicle on the passenger side front door, above the tire.
There are no crossing arms at the crossing where the initial collision took place. The crossing arm and lights on the north side of the East Street crossing were knocked off during the course of the collision, with damage on the accident report estimated at $40,000. No one aboard the train was injured.
Talladega fire Capt. John Tyson said firefighters had to cut Smith out of her vehicle before she could be transported. She was taken to the helipad at Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar paramedics, then airlifted by Life Saver helicopter to Birmingham.
No information on her condition was available Thursday afternoon.