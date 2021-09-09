Wolves ready to host No.2 ranked Lanett

Fayetteville is looking forward to the challenge of taking on No. 2-ranked Lanett tonight at 7.
The Wolves enter tonight’s contest looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2015. Fayetteville enters looking for its first win against a ranked opponent in school history.
“The kids are very excited about it,” Fayetteville head coach John Limbaugh said. “It’s an incredible opportunity, and that’s how we are viewing it. It’s going to be a great game. We’ve had a couple of good practices this week. The kids have been out there practicing when they didn’t have to. (Wednesday) was a really fun day of practice with a lot of good stuff going on.”
Fayetteville will have to rise to the challenge of taking on powerhouse Lanett. The Tigers have won two state championships since 2017 in Class 1A.
“We’re going to find out how tough we can be,” Limbaugh said. “It’s going to take a lot of grit, determination and toughness to pull this game out. We’re going to do all we can to stay on the field with them and compete. I believe our kids are ready for the challenge.”
The Wolves needed late game heroics last week to pull out a 28-21 win over Horseshoe Bend last week. Pacey DeLoach’s big night fueled the come-from-behind victory.
The senior quarterback threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown.
With 38 seconds to play, DeLoach threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Levi Phillips.
“Horseshoe Bend is a tough place to play, it really is,” Limbaugh said. “Our kids rose up, they showed toughness and determination. Our kids were down but they came back to win that ball game. It showed me a lot about them. It showed resilience that we coaches knew was there. I’m excited for us to bring that to our home field when we get to play a team like Lanett.”
Limbaugh said he has been impressed with the way Phillips has performed in his new role as a receiver.
Phillips caught four passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. He made all four extra-point attempts, including one from 35 yards out.
“I didn’t even blink an eye. I knew he was going to hit it,” Limbaugh said. “That’s the kind of confidence I have in him. He has also stepped up and become a receiver for us. He got the game-winning pass.”
Limbaugh said that Phillips told him he was more than a kicker.
“We knew he was an athlete but when he first started playing for us all he wanted to do was kick,” Limbaugh said. “The more he has been around the more he has fallen in love with football. He is a great kid, he has really improved and stepped up.”
Phillips and the Wolves host a Lanett team that’s making its second trip to Talladega County in as many weeks. Last week, they held on late to defeat region foe B.B. Comer 26-21.
Coming into tonight’s game, Limbaugh said he is concerned about Lanett’s size, especially on offensive. Their offensive line has players who weigh 225 or more including a 300-pound lineman.
“They’re big, and our little boys will have to stop them somehow,” Limbaugh said. “We’re going to do our best to give them all that we got. We’re going to fight, be tenacious and we’re going to overcome.”