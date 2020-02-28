2 with St. Clair connections denied parole (with photos)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The former death row inmate who appeared before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles earlier this week will stay behind bars a while longer.
Fredrick D. Woods, 43, was denied probation at a hearing earlier this week. He was convicted of capital murder committed during a robbery in 1996; the jury recommended death, and the judge agreed.
Woods’ case spent the next two decades working its way through the appeals process.
According to court documents, in 2018, his defense attorneys found evidence a female juror had failed to disclose she had been robbed and assaulted by a black male while working as a convenience store clerk. Another juror, a male, did not tell attorneys trying the case he had a positive relationship with the victim in the case, Rush “Doc” Smith, and had previously served on juries that returned guilty verdicts.
Both jurors were asked these questions before being selected.
Court records further indicate the previous verdict and sentence were overruled, and that Woods should be either retried or resentenced.
The most recent documents were not available online Monday, but Department of Corrections records show Woods is serving a sentence for murder (not capital murder) and is in the midst of serving a life sentence. Obviously, he is eligible for parole at this point.
The only other case of local interest before the parole board was Jesse Caleb Lavender, who is serving 84 months for distribution of a controlled substance from St. Clair County and possession of a controlled substance for Etowah County. Lavender has been in prison since 2018. His request for parole was also denied.