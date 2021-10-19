With newfound depth, Tornadoes set sight on national championship

When Talladega College opens the season on Saturday at home against Fisk at 8 p.m., the Tornadoes will do so without Tyeisha Juhan.
The 2021 Third Team All-American paced the Tornadoes last year with 17 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.61 steals per game. She also finished third on the team with 2.33 assists per game but has elected to take her talents to the next level, finishing her career at Arkansas Pine Bluff.
And yet, that departure has not shaken the confidence of Talladega College coach Kevin Herod.
“I have never, ever said like we were going to win a national title,” Herod said. “But I feel if there was a team. Like that is what is on our mind right now. Like conference, regional, all that other stuff.
“I’m not saying we are going undefeated or anything. Obviously, that is a goal of ours, but at the end of the day, national tournament. That is what we are looking for to win it all, and I think this is a great team. They have an opportunity to do it.”
It all starts with Juhan’s heir apparent, sophomore Kameron Shelley. She earned praise as “the best freshman” Herod had ever coached last season.
Of course, Herod said that before Shelley caught fire down the stretch scoring 13.6 points during her last 10 games while also grabbing 30 rebounds and recording 17 steals.
“Man, I could get emotional about this kid,” Herod said. “There are players that come into your program that I call them signature players. Players that go above and beyond. … If Mamba Mentality really does exist, and I believe it does, Kameron Shelley has it. She has improved. She is probably twice the player she was last year.”
While the coach has no doubt that Shelley will step up into that No. 1 role on the team, the sophomore will be far from the team’s only scoring threat. Herod brought in several transfers during the offseason, including 2021 All-Americans Sydni Tears and Fu'Tra Banks.
Tears was the No. 2 scorer in the NAIA last season, averaging 23.6 points per game. Banks finished 20th on that same list averaging 19.6 points while also managing to haul in 8.6 rebounds per contest.
Other new faces on the team this season include Karalina Lawrence, who scored 20.1 points and grabbed 12.2 rebounds per game as a freshman, and Tierra Tullis, who ranked 18th in steals per game (2.5) and 30th in assists per game (4.1), the last time she played NAIA ball back in the 2019-20 season.
“She is probably going to be one of the best, if not the best, point guard in the country in NAIA,” Herod said of Tullis.
All four of them will be competing for playing time with returning Tornadoes Monet Brown and Kendall Weary. Brown started at point guard last season and finished with a team-high 56 assists while playing at least 62 more minutes than anyone else not named Juhan.
Herod called Weary one of the best penetrators he’s seen at the NAIA level. Last season, she used that to score 10.4 points per game, good enough for second on the team, again behind only Juhan. She also recorded 55 assists and 35 steals while playing out of position whenever she spelled Brown at the point.
“The challenge is getting them to play together,” Herod said, speaking to the obstacles such depth can create. “Getting them on the same page, because you still have to learn people’s games, who you are playing with.”
And as if all of that wasn’t enough, Herod brought in a class of five freshmen, including an in-state trio of Breanna Furniss, Amir Brown and Bryanna Williams, along with Philadelphia duo Ayasha Thomas and Amani Beatty.
“I’ve always wanted a Fab Five,” Herod said. “They are hard to get, but I feel that they are going to be very important moving forward for the future of Lady Tornado women’s basketball.”
That future starts Saturday night when Talladega College plays in front of fans for the first time since 2019.
“I know over this weekend this place is going to be rocking, and it is going to be loud, and I am welcoming that because that is what college basketball or any athletics you want to see that. That is what boosts the morale of a school, too, so I am really looking forward to it.”