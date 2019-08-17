TALLADEGA -- The 2019 high school football season will kick off Friday night, but before that happens, let’s break down the five biggest storylines of the upcoming campaign.
Will Lincoln live up to high expectations?
It’s been more than a decade since there was so much excitement around the Lincoln High School football team.
In 2008, a loaded Lincoln team finished 11-2 and made the third round of the AHSAA playoffs. This season’s Golden Bears squad mirrors that 2008 team in terms of talent.
The Golden Bears return several key players from last season’s team that went 7-4 and made the first round of the 4A playoffs. The question for the Golden Bears this season is, can they stay healthy?
Injuries derailed their playoff run last season as quarterback Javion Surles went down with a torn ACL in the regular-season finale.
The defending 4A, Region 4 champions will not sneak up on teams this fall. The Golden Bears will have the tough task of trying to repeat in a region that features Handley, Holtville, Elmore County, Talladega, Leeds and Childersburg.
Lincoln opens the season on Friday at Southside-Gadsden.
Can Talladega’s postseason streak continue under Felder?
Talladega enters the season looking to make the playoffs for the third straight year, a feat the Tigers have not accomplished since 1993-95.
Making the playoffs may be tougher for the Tigers this season than the previous two.
Talladega has a new coach in Shannon Felder, who was hired in July after Ted Darby was relieved of his coaching duties. Felder and his staff have worked tirelessly over the past several weeks to ensure they put a product on the field the school and community can be proud of.
Talladega returns several players from last season’s team that went 5-6 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Headland, 13-12.
Making the postseason will be tough for the Tigers in 4A, Region 4. The Felder era at Talladega will kick off Aug. 30 against Munford.
Will Sylacauga’s streak continue?
Sylacauga has been the model of consistency since 2008.
From that season through 2018, Sylacauga won seven or more games 10 times. The Aggies have also made the postseason nine times in the past 11 years.
Head coach Matt Griffith’s squad will look to live up to its high standards again this season.
Sylacauga returns several key players, including a stable of running backs with game-changing ability in Maleek Pope, Jordan Ridgeway and Journey Stockdale.
The Aggies will take their first step towards reaching their goals Friday as they travel to Leeds.
Will Winterboro make the playoffs for the fourth year in a row?
Winterboro made the deepest playoff run in The Daily Home’s coverage area last season.
The Bulldogs (7-4) fell to South Lamar in the second round in 1a. It was the first time Winterboro had advanced past the first round since 2012.
The Bulldogs lost 12 seniors from that 2018 squad. Coach Alan Beckett said his team has shown promise but still has room to grow.
Winterboro has made the playoffs the last three seasons. That streak is the third longest active postseason streak in the county behind Sylacauga (seven) and Talladega County Central (six).
Winterboro takes the first step toward its goals Friday at Coosa Central.
All eyes on Easley
The Michael Easley era at Munford begins Friday at Oxford.
Easley takes over a Munford squad that went 3-7 in its first season in 5A in 2018. Easley replaced Bill Smith, who took the head coaching position at Fayette County.
Easley brings his high-powered offensive attack from Saks to Munford.
Last season, Saks scored 451 points in 13 games. The Wildcats scored more than 450 points in six of the seven seasons Easley was the offensive coordinator, including a 511-point season in 2014 and 595-point season in 2013.
What will the Lions offense look like under Easley? Last season, Munford scored only 189 points in 10 games.