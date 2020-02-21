3 with connections to St. Clair County denied parole

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- All three prison inmates with connections to St. Clair County coming before the state Board of Pardons and Paroles this week were denied, according to press releases from the board.
According to the state Department of Corrections, John Joseph Iervolino, 37, is serving three 20-year sentences and a 15-year sentence for two counts of burglary in the third degree from St. Clair County, one count of burglary in the third degree from Jefferson County and a count of theft of property in the first degree from St. Clair County.
He has been serving time on these charges since 2010, according to prison records. He has two other prior burglary convictions as well as convictions for theft and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. His earliest release date without parole is April 2030.
Justin Gene Springer, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2015 after pleading guilty to rape in the second degree and sodomy in the second degree, also in St. Clair County. According to court records, the victim in both cases was a 15-year-old girl.
Springer was previously denied parole at a hearing in August. His minimal release date will be December of this year.
Michael Darnell Swann Jr., 37, is serving two consecutive six-month sentences for possession of a controlled substance from May of last year. He was last up for parole in November.