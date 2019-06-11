Winteroboro seniors presented scholarships during graduation ceremony

The Winterboro Educational Foundation, the Golden family and the Garrett family recently announced their 2019 scholarship winners during Winterboro’s Class of 2019 graduation.
Shown above are, from left, Hillary Fuller (memorial scholarship, presented by Eric Richardson), Hannah Miller (memorial scholarship, presented by Wanda Stamps), Cheyenne Ross (Kelly Newsome Scholarship, presented by Joey Stevens), Abigail Leach (Diane Carr Scholarship, presented by Donna Chandler), Ciara Magouyrk (Becky Armbrester Scholarship, presented by Travis Fields), Jacola Cook (Golden Scholarship, presented by Becky Golden Squires) and Luke Wheeler (Garrett Scholarship, presented by Danielle Bruno).