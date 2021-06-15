Winterboro's Jada Lawler signs with Southern Union

ALPINE — Jada Lawler signed scholarship papers and announced her intentions to play basketball at Southern Union Community College in Wadley on Tuesday afternoon.
Lawler is the third basketball player from Talladega County to sign with Southern Union in the last two years.
“It is a great opportunity,” Lawler said. “I would like to thank Coach (LaMont)Herring for giving me an opportunity to further my career and education at Southern Union.”
Lawler played a major role in the Bulldogs historic 2020-2021 season. She averaged 7.5 points, five rebounds, and three steals per game for Winterboro. Lawler stepped up for the Bulldogs when her team needed her the most in the Class 1A, Area 8 tournament when Kya Brown was sidelined with an illness. Lawler picked up the slack as she scored 19 points in a 57-34 win over Wadley.
Winterboro head coach Marty Holland said one of the things that made Lawler special is her work ethic.
“She works diligently,” Holland said. “She is the first one in the gym and the last one to leave. You don’t know that she is there because she is so quiet. She is always in there working to improve her game. Even now she comes to work out and lifts to try to get better. I wish the best for her.”
Holland is very proud that Lawler has the opportunity to continue to play the game she loves while continuing her education.
“That’s a big-time school,” Holland said. “We know that they are returning five Division I players and they signed another five Division I players. For her to have the opportunity to play there it is a big deal. We went down there last week for a team meeting and orientation. She is really excited to go prove herself and put Winterboro on the map. She deserves it. She is humble, she works hard and I am very proud of her.”
Lawler has been playing basketball since she was a little girl.
Lawler said her passion for the game is what drives her to work tirelessly to be the best player that she can be.
“I love basketball from the bottom of my heart, so I like to be the first one at practice and the last one to leave so I can work on what I need to work on or try new things for a game,” Lawler said.
Having older siblings also encouraged her to develop a passion for the game.
She has three brothers and two sisters that have played a major role in her basketball career.
“They were tough on me,” she said. “They pushed me to be better. They worked with me on stuff that I needed to work on.”
Lawler is the third person in her family to sign a basketball scholarship. Her cousins, and former Winterboro standouts, Jasmine Richardson and Anslea Twymon also played college basketball.
Lawler hopes that she can take her game on step past her cousins and play on professionally.