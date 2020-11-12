Winterboro's defense continues making strides

It took longer than expected, but Winterboro (9-1) all but closed the door on Hackleburg on Friday night when junior defensive back Chance Dandridge intercepted the ball with 5:26 remaining in the Bulldogs’ 30-8 victory in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Dandridge’s pick was almost bound to happen. The junior now has nine interceptions this season, which puts him just shy of averaging one per game.
“He just had that ability,” Winterboro coach Skylar Mansfield said. “His ball recognition and his anticipation and the quarterback reads, the way he plays with his eyes, stuff like that. He just had the competitiveness, (it) is something that is not coached.”
Dandridge was one of several individuals to make a splash Friday night as Winterboro’s defense made play after play to keep the Bulldogs in front, but the spotlight didn’t linger on everyone.
"We tell our defensive line, y’all are going to be the unsung heroes,” Mansfield said. “Because y’all are not going to make a whole lot of tackles, but what you do is super important to keep the defense stopping the run as well as put pressure on the quarterback when he’s throwing the ball.”
Winterboro’s starters on the line include juniors Dawson Mosley and Cal von Thomas and a pair of seniors, Eric Hale and Darius Middlebrooks.
Hale is easily the largest guy in the group, checking in at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, but Mansfield said the athleticism powering that frame is a rare sight to behold.
Despite being a senior, Middlebrooks is still the shiny new toy on the defensive side. He missed most of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, but his family allowed him to return to football in the last month.
“His explosiveness off the ball, his hustle, it made a tremendous difference for us,” Mansfield said. “Especially against teams that like to run the ball … Darrius coming back has really motivated everyone to step their game up with his energy, so he’s super important.”
In Winterboro’s last four games, the Bulldogs have given up 29 total points on defense. In the team’s first four games, Winterboro allowed opponents to score 44 total points.
Both stretches were great, but the recent run would suggest the Bulldogs have the talent necessary to extend their season past Friday’s road game against a Hubbertville (9-2) team that has scored at least 40 points in five of the Lions’ last seven games.
“We can play with anybody as long as we are disciplined and execute our game plan,” Mansfield said. “That’s the biggest thing, just being disciplined.”