Winterboro's Dandridge ready to play in Alabama-Mississippi Classic

Winterboro’s Chance Dandridge is looking to make a name for himself in the 35th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic football game Saturday at noon on the University of Southern Mississippi campus in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Dandridge is the first Winterboro player to be selected to compete in the all-star game.
“I just really want to get an opportunity,” he said. “I want to put myself in a better position for my family.”
Dandridge has spent most of the week in Mississippi practicing for the game. Dandridge said he has enjoyed spending time with his teammates on the Alabama squad.
“The experience has been good,” Dandridge said. “I’m getting to know people that I have never met before. We have been working on getting our chemistry right before we take on team Mississippi.”
Dandridge made the team as an athlete, but he has found himself in his primary position as a defensive back. The 6-foot, 180-pound playmaker for the Bulldogs, made a name for himself as a junior as he recorded eight interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns, and seven pass breakups.
This season, Dandridge’s interception total is down due to teams avoiding throwing to his side of the field.
The decision to play defensive back was presented to Dandridge due to the shortage of defensive backs on the team. Dandridge may also see time at safety.
“I feel comfortable,” Dandridge said. “We can’t be as physical as we want to be because there are certain rules to stop us. I get to do what I do.”
Playing with and against some of the top prospects in the state this week has helped Dandridge.
“It’s cool, they are teaching techniques that will help me get better with my game,” Dandridge said. “We are all taking tips and pointers on how we can get better. We are making each other better every day.”
Dandridge said there is one big difference he noticed coming from a 1A program.
“It’s way faster,” Dandridge said. “I thought my game was fast but it’s way faster. I have to make my reads quicker and I have to be on my A-game all of the time.”
Throughout his career at Winterboro, Dandridge has been able to make game-changing plays on the defensive side of the ball. The Winterboro player feels he will have several opportunities to make big plays against team Mississippi.
“They put the ball in the air a lot so I feel like the defensive back group as a whole all can make plays to turn the game around,” he said. “We are trying to make history. Team Alabama has never won over here in Mississippi in the six years that we have played here. We are trying to make history.”