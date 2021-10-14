Winterboro's Chance Dandridge selected to play in Alabama-Mississippi Classic

Winterboro’s Chance Dandridge was selected to compete in the 35th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic football game, held on Dec. 11, on the University of Southern Mississippi campus in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Dandridge is one of 40 seniors selected to compete in the all-star game. The Alabama High School Athletic Coaches Directors Association All-Star Selection Committee selected the players from nominations submitted by member school coaches at a meeting on Oct. 13 held at the Alabama High School Athletic Association Office.
“Chance is a special kid,” Winterboro head coach Skylar Mansfield said. “He has paid his dues; he does everything the right way with his hard work and his football intelligence. It just says a lot about everything that he has put in it. I don’t want to take any responsibility for what he has accomplished because he put in all the work to reach this point.”
Dandridge was elated when he found that he was selected to compete in the Alabama-Mississippi game.
“I feel good about getting this honor,” Dandridge said. “My coaches and my teammates helped me to get where I am now.”
Dandridge made the team as an athlete. The 6-foot, 180-pound playmaker for the Bulldogs, made a name for himself last season recording eight interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns, and seven pass breakups as a junior.
This season, Dandridge’s interception total is down, but he has still been able to make an impact in other areas for the Bulldogs.
“He is doing more on offense,” Mansfield said. “His defense is slacking because he is having to play quarterback and some wide receiver as well. He is also on a bunch of our special teams as well. He is being Mr. Utility and playing everywhere we need him right now. For us, he is making an impact all over the field. He has been a solid player all-around to improve his game when he gets to the next level.”
Dandridge is the only player selected to the all-star game from a 1A program.
“His stats and his film speak for itself,” Mansfield said. “I have coached at a bigger school; Chance can play at any level in the state of Alabama. With his God-given ability, high IQ on this level, it just says a lot about his development and how special of a player he can be.”
With this accomplishment, Dandridge expects to get everybody’s best game, but he said he is prepared for the challenge.
“I feel like my mental development is way better than it was last year,” Dandridge said. “If they test me this year, I still know what I can do. I feel like I can hold my own against anybody in the state.”
Dandridge said he feels like he is one of the best players in the state, and he will have a chance to prove it when Winterboro returns to the field on Oct. 22 against Woodland.