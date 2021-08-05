Winterboro works to improve offensive production

Skylar Mansfield and the Winterboro Bulldogs will look to get more production of the offensive side of the ball in 2021. The Bulldogs had success in Mansfield’s first year at the helm as they finished with a 9-2 record before falling in the second round of the playoffs. The Bulldogs defense carried the load throughout the season as they only allowed 14 points per game. Despite the team’s overall success, Mansfield believes the offense underachieved as they only averaged 20 points per game.
“We have to be able to understand our offense and what we are trying to do,” Mansfield said. “I really stressed to our offensive coordinator this year we need to find a way to get the players the ball. I understand that people have concepts and want to run certain plays but at the end of the day we have to find a way to get our players the ball.”
Getting the offense on track will have to do a lot with the development of their young offensive line. The Bulldogs had to replace all five offensive linemen from last season. This season, Winterboro will be young up front, but Mansfield has been encouraged with how hard they worked during the offseason.
“They are big guys and most of them are entering the ninth grade,” Mansfield said. “We have one senior at right guard in Devin Jones and Kyler Griffin who will be playing tackle, but the rest of those guys will be ninth graders. They’re a smart group, they showed up to every workout and they have been working as hard as anybody. What our coaches do for them after practice as far as making them condition a little extra is really going to help those guys. Those guys are motivated, they are eager to learn, and want to be successful on the field. Also, they are great students in the classroom so at some point they are going to find out when they put their minds together, work together, and develop themselves in the weight room they are going to be successful.”
Dawson Mosley is one of the five members of the offensive line that will have to be replaced. Mosley moved over from center to tight end in the spring. The 6-foot- 4, 220 pound Mosley will provide a much needed big target for Winterboro. Dawson said he is excited about the move to tight end.
“The good thing about Dawson playing tight end is that him and (quarterback) Jake (Travis) are really good friends,” Mansfield said. “When Dawson throws his hand up Jake knows that it’s time to go to the tight end. Also, we got blitzed a lot by other teams. Whether they put eight or nine in the box or playing man-to-man, Dawson is going to give us the edge on being able to release the tight end on slam routes or being able to be a match-up problem for a linebacker. I’m really excited.”
Mansfield said his goal for the offense is to maximize his play makers’ potential.
“We are really looking forward to getting (running back) Jahaslin (James) the ball between 20-25 times a game and Jake running the ball a little bit more,” Mansfield said. “We also have Troy (McKenzie) and Chance (Dandridge) on the outside. We can also put Troy in the backfield; we can put Chance at quarterback as well as Jahaslin. We want to just focus more this year on our players and making sure we get those guys the ball so we can have success.”
Winterboro opens the season on Aug.19 at Vincent.