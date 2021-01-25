Winterboro wins first county basketball title in school history

ALPINE — Winterboro is still enjoying a Talladega County basketball championship today.
Winterboro clinched its first county tournament title with a 60-54 win over TC Central in Saturday’s finals. This was also the first time these two schools played for the county championship.
The Bulldogs led 54-31 after three quarters before TC Central rallied to close the final margin.
“We are excited,” Winterboro head coach Marty Holland said. “It is big for our girls. It is big for our confidence getting ready to go into area play. It is big for the community. It is big for everybody.
“We made history today. We are not done; it is a big step in the right direction.”
Winterboro’s Kya Brown was named the tournament’s Offensive MVP. The sophomore had 18 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.
“She was one assist away from a triple-double,” Holland said. “We tried to throw her in with 20 seconds left to get an assist, but we had some missed shots. Katelyn Brown stepped up big for us. Bre (Jackson) is always big for us on the boards.
“Overall, all of our girls did a good job of knocking down shots. I am just proud of them, hopefully, this will build their confidence.”
For TC Central, Faith Johnson paced her team with 15 of her 22 points in the first half.
TC Central head coach Ebonie Ferguson said she is proud of the fight that she saw from her team late in the game Saturday, but the first-year coach knows that her players could have won if they would have taken advantage of several missed opportunities.
“We have to learn how to put the ball in the (basket) and take advantage of those opportunities at the free-throw line,” Ferguson said. “We have to take advantage of open layups; those should be gimmies, especially the layups. Those are things that we are going to work on in practice.”
TC Central stayed in striking distance in the first half even though the Fighting Tigers went over five minutes in the second quarter without a field goal. The Bulldogs led only 31-21 going into intermission.
In the third quarter, however, Winterboro got going offensively. The Bulldogs opened the half on a 17-5 run. Kya Brown scored eight points during the run, including a putback, to give Winterboro a 42-22 advantage.
Amiya Garrett also scored eight points during the run, including a 3-pointer, to increase the lead to 46-24. Garrett finished the game with 15 points.
TC Central was able to cut the lead 48-29 on a Johnson jumper, but Winterboro nailed back-to-back 3’s to close out the quarter to increase the lead to 54-31.
The Fighting Tigers were able to get back in the game in the fourth. TC Central outscored Winterboro 23-6 in the final period behind the strong play of Amiya Sillmon. The junior center was more aggressive in the fourth as she scored 12 points in the period.
All-county tournament team: Lincoln’s Bailey Gowers, Childersburg’s Jada Swain, B.B. Comer’s Raven McCain, Talladega’s Trinity Webb, and Sylacauga’s Destiny Ealy. TC Central’s Amiya Sillmon and Faith Johnson; Winterboro’s Bre Garrett, Katelyn Brown and Kya Brown.
Justin Martin Award: B.B. Comer’s Raven McCain.