Winterboro will take aim at region title when it tavels to Woodland on Friday

ALPINE -- Winterboro will have a chance to clinch the Class 1A, Region 5 title Friday when the Bulldogs travel to Woodland.
The Bulldogs are looking to earn their first region title since the 2011 season.
Earning the title will not be easy as the Bulldogs will take on a Woodland team that has hopes of forcing a three-way tie for the top seed in the region.
“We have watched a lot of film on Woodland, and they are sound at what they do,” Winterboro head coach Skylar Mansfield said. “They play hard. To have the opportunity to play for a region championship and play against this team that is going to play us hard is really going to be a challenge for us. We are going to have to grow up, be real disciplined and not make a whole lot of mistakes.”
The last few weeks have been challenging for the Bulldogs coaching staff.
WInterboro has been without several coaches for the last few weeks, including Mansfield, who was forced to quarantine after his family tested positive for COVID-19. Winterboro was also without its offensive and defensive coordinators for the last few weeks.
Mansfield said it wouldn't have been possible without his assistant coaches and volunteer coaches.
“I have had coaches step up in a major way, especially against Victory Christian, we had so many coaches out,” Mansfield said. “Being out was a testament to (Principal) Mr.(Grayson) Lawrence of how he stepped up and got Coach (Alex) Johnson in the situation where we could play this game and not have to cancel this game.
“Our coaches really prepared these guys to be in a situation where they could play this game. We had a couple of volunteer coaches calling our offense and defense. They really stepped up, and that is a testament to them understanding football and understanding the things that we go through. We have some knowledgeable guys around our kids, and our kids love these guys.They answered the call when they were really needed.”
Woodland (6-2, 4-1) enters on a five-game winning streak. Woodland has outscored its last three opponents 116-12. The Bobcats defeated Victory Christian 36-0 last week.
“They have a quarterback that can run and that is dangerous on any level,” Mansfield said. “They play kids both ways like we do. They run a system that is difficult to defend.
“They run the single-wing offense ... What you don't have in size and speed they make up for it in quickness and scheme. They are not very big, but they run a scheme that's really good for the athletes that they have.”
The Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1) will try to get their offense back on track Friday. Winterboro has scored 15 points or less in three of their last four games, including a 10-0 victory over Victory Christian two weeks ago.
“We had a week off to get healthy,” Mansfield said. “We have had a week to prepare for their defense. Last week, our kids were motivated to do the job and win the game. Our kids are really confident, and they are doing everything to their best ability to be successful.”
Mansfield said it is vital for the defense to find a way to win on first down and force Woodland to do things it is not comfortable doing.
“We want to try to force them to throw the ball,” he said. “I think they are 85 percent run … We are going to have to do everything right defensively in order to win this game. We are going to have to hunker down and get ready to play in a phone booth, so to speak. We have some tough-minded kids that want to win the region championship.”