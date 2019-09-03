Ashanti Vincent was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Winterboro High School’s volleyball team to a 3-0 record over the last seven days.
“I’m shocked and I’m proud to get it,” Vincent said. “I would like to thank my teammates, I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”
Vincent and the Lady Bulldogs defeated Munford, Talladega County Central and Notasulga in straight sets last week.
“We played in some hard games last week, but we were able to pull it off,” Vincent said. “We played team ball and communicated.”
The junior outside hitter had 22 digs, 16 assists, 10 kills, seven aces and four blocks. Winterboro head coach Sheroderick Smith praised Vincent’s ability to make plays all over the court.
“She has been playing consistent in all areas of the game, from kills to hitting percentage to digs,” Smith said. “She just played an all-around game for us in our three wins last week. In our last four games, she has been very consistent.”
Last season, Winterboro won the Class 1A, Area 6 championship and made the super regionals. This fall, Vincent and the Lady Bulldogs plan on building off their 2018 success.
“We really want to go farther than we did last year,” she said. “We want to accomplish a lot of the same goals that we accomplished last year. … We want to host and win the area tournament. We also want to make it to the Elite 8.”
In order to win the area, Winterboro will have to go through Wadley again. Last season, the Lady Bulldogs went on the road to defeat Wadley in the area tournament championship game.
“When we know when we play them that we can win the area championship at the end and host it at our school,” Vincent said.
Winterboro is off to a 3-2 start. The Lady Bulldogs lost their first two matches to Wetumpka and George Washington Carver in Montgomery.
Vincent said playing those teams in higher classifications is going to prepare Winterboro for the teams it will face in the postseason.
Vincent and the Lady Bulldogs will return to action against 3A B.B. Comer on Sept. 9.