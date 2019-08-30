ALPINE -- Winterboro sophomore running back Jashaslin James only had two carries for the Bulldogs, but he made his second one count in a 24-18 double-overtime thriller against B.B. Comer.
James took a handoff from Bulldogs senior quarterback Isaiah Holland and followed his bigs up the middle for the game-clinching 11-yard touchdown in the game’s second OT period.
“It’s just a joy to do it and help my team (achieve) the victory,” James said.
Winterboro’s defense batted down Comer quarterback Devonta Carmichael’s pass to the end zone on fourth-and-7 to close out the game.
“I thought we did a good job doing what we had to do to win, and I think we’ve just got to push off that and build off that to the next thing,” Bulldogs head coach Alan Beckett said. “We probably haven’t given the ball to Jashaslin James enough, and there he is there in overtime. He did what he does and had a big play.
“Our offensive line, it was a big game for Cade Sanders, who had a lot of friends over there, and, of course, Ricky Chappell is the same way. I’m proud of our bigs and I’m proud of the defense. They played well all night except for a couple of big plays.
“Hat’s off to Comer. They’re getting better. They’re definitely improving as a program. I know they don’t want to hear that right now, but if they keep that track, good things will happen.”
With the score tied 12-all going into the first overtime, the Tigers scored on their first possession with a 4-yard run by junior running back Raphaele Johnson.
The Bulldogs answered in just one play as Holland took a sweep to the right corner of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown. Senior linebacker Brody Hamm lined up at kicker and slightly missed the extra point to the left to leave the score at 18-all.
Four to know
- Winterboro’s first two offensive series ended with touchdowns -- a 27-yard run by Holland and a 23-yard pass from Holland to senior wide receiver Cameron Pointer.
- Johnson racked up two more touchdowns to go with his overtime score for Comer. His first touchdown came on a 9-yard run with 10:16 left in the second quarter. He added a touchdown on a 22-yard reception from Carmichael with 7:11 to play in regulation.
- Bulldogs senior defensive lineman Brandon Dandridge applied tons of pressure on Carmichael throughout the contest, sacking him twice. He would have had three, but the Bulldogs accepted a holding penalty on the play.
- Winterboro could’ve put the contest away on multiple occasions in the second half, but drives stalled out on three occasions near or inside the red zone, including the final drive of regulation. The Bulldogs were lined up for a 32-yard field goal attempt by Hamm, but a delay-of-game penalty pushed them back to the 20-yard line, and Winterboro elected to go for it on a fourth-and-goal.
Who said
- Beckett on not putting the game away in regulation: “We got some penalties, and that’s on us and on me. We’ve got to do a little bit better and dig a little deeper in practice.”
- Sanders on getting the win over Comer: “It’s great. The first home game against a big rival team down the road. I mean, when we play games like this, it’s for bragging rights. It was a hard game in overtime. That just shows we work hard here everyday and don’t give up when adversity hits.”
- B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett on the loss: “Defensively, I thought we played pretty well. Offensively, we put them in some bad spots and some short-field situations, (but the defense) stepped up and played well. Every drive (on offense), we’d have a positive play and then we would have a negative play that set us back. It always seemed like we were behind the sticks on a drive, and we were always fighting to get back into a drive.”
Up next
- Winterboro will host Class 1A, Region 5 foe Spring Garden on Friday night at 7 at Bulldog Stadium.
- B.B. Comer will battle 3A, Region 6 opponent Saks on Friday night at 7 at Legion Stadium.