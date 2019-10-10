ALPINE -- Winterboro kept its postseason hopes alive with a 43-26 win over Appalachian on Thursday night on senior night at Bulldog Stadium.
With the win, Winterboro improved to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in Class 1A, Region 5.
Winterboro head coach Alan Beckett was pleased with the way his team responded after suffering a loss to Victory Christian last week.
“Last week was one of the worst loses, and I’ll take 100 percent of the blame for that because I don’t think we were ready to play,” Beckett said. “It’s been a tremulous week around here. We created some chaos just to see if we could turn it up a little bit, and I thought we did tonight. We came and played a much better team much better.”
Winterboro used a big first quarter to take control.
The Bulldogs took advantage of good field position to open the game. Jay James took the opening kickoff 45 yards to the Appalachian 40-yard line.
A 15-yard face mask penalty was assessed at the end of the run to give the Bulldogs the ball at the Eagles’ 25, and Isaiah Holland wasted little time finding the end zone as he scored on a 15-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead.
The Appalachian offense got off to a rough start as Noah Harris was picked off by Jake Travis at the Eagles’ 27.
Winteroboro’s Chance Dandridge capped off a four-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Holland found Marquez Curry on a jump pass for the two-point conversion to make it 14-0 with 9:35 left in the opening period
Appalachian responded on its next drive with a 2-yard touchdown run by Chase Payne to cap off a 66-yard march to cut the lead to 14-7.
Holland was dominant and too much for the Eagles’ defense to handle on designed runs.
The senior quarterback punished defenders throughout the first half. He displayed his power, breaking tackles on his way in for a 25-yard touchdown run with 1:45 left in the first quarter to increase Winterboro’s lead to 22-7.
Appalachian’s offense gave the Bulldogs problems most of the game. The Eagles put together a 78-yard drive that was capped off by a 3-yard touchdown run by Payne to slice the Winterboro’s lead to 22-14 with 7:20 remaining before halftime.
Winterboro, however, scored twice in less than two minutes.
James scored on an 8-yard run that capped off a 49-yard drive for the Bulldogs to make it 28-14.
On the Eagles’ ensuing drive, Harris was picked off by Kameron Edwards, who returned the interception 55 yards for a touchdown, pushing the advantage to 36-14.
Appalachian scored before the half to cut the margin to 36-20.
Both teams went scoreless in the second half until their last possessions.
Xzavier Stamps scored from a yard out to give Winterboro a 43-20 lead.
Harris connected with Jacob Hammond as time expired for a touchdown to make it 43-26.
Four to know
-- Holland rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns in his final regular-season game at Bulldog Stadium.
-- Winterboro forced three turnovers Thursday. Edwards picked off two passes.
-- Turnovers also hurt Winterboro, with James and Holland coughing up the football.
-- Beckett became Winterboro’s all-time leader in wins on Thursday night. Beckett has won 33 games in seven seasons at the school.
Who said
-- Edwards on what he saw on his interception return for a touchdown: “I was just in the right place at the right time. All week, the coaches talked about watching the wheel route, play your third and they are coming right to you. I stayed in my third, I took the deepest man, and it was right there.
-- Appalachian head coach Jon Copper on the loss: “We came out and we didn’t play well in the first quarter. Starting off with the opening kickoff, we gave it to them at the 25-yard line. That’s starting off rough for a team. We are a young, growing team, but we are resilient. In years past, our football team would have folded. We fought to the end … Offensively, we have a bunch of playmakers that didn’t make enough plays. We had a lot of dropped passes and we threw the ball to them too much. I thought we played great on defense, but we didn’t execute on offense to win the game.”
Up next
-- Winterboro travels to Ragland on Friday night, Oct. 18.
-- Appalachian (6-2, 3-1) hosts Spring Garden on that same night.