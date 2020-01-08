Winterboro students return for spring semester at new building (photos)

ALPINE — After much anticipation, the new Winterboro School opened its doors to approximately 540 students on Wednesday for their first day of the 2020 spring semester.
The new school includes grades K-12 and merges students the former Sycamore Elementary and Winterboro High schools.
“The opening of the new school facility has been a monumental occasion,” Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said. “The students, staff, teachers and community are so excited and blessed to be a part of a community who values education! The day could not have been more successful!”
System officials said the new building is “about 125,000 square feet in size and has about 32 classrooms, not including the media center, gym and cafeteria.”
In January 2018, the Talladega County Board of Education approved a packaged bid in the amount of $18,431,000 from Blalock Building Company for construction of the new school.
The bid included various construction work to the building’s foundation, water treatment, furnishings and more.
The Talladega County Commission in March 2018 also approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for various roadway improvements for the new school site.
Future plans for Sycamore Elementary are still undecided, system officials said this week.
The former Winterboro School will now be used for teaching conferences and professional development opportunities.
