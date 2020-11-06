Winterboro starts, finishes strong, hands Hackleburg 30-8 setback

CHILDERSBURG -- With just over 10 minutes remaining, Winterboro lost a fumble inside Hackleburg’s 37-yard line. Suddenly the Bulldogs’ 8-point lead seemed anything but secure.
The Winterboro defense forced a fumble of its own on the very next play, and the Bulldogs finally stopped looking over their shoulder as Winterboro scored 14 points in the next eight minutes to earn a 30-8 victory over Hackleburg (4-7) on Friday night at Childersburg in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
“We come out disciplined and we do what we’re supposed to do and then … We refocus and then we get back to the script,” Winterboro coach Skylar Mansfield said when asked about the Bulldogs’ uneven but dominant defensive performance.
No one made a bigger impact during those final minutes than Winterboro defensive back Chance Dandridge. He recorded an interception with 5:26 remaining, then hauled in a 33-yard pass from Winterboro quarterback Jake Travis into the end zone to effectively seal the game for the Bulldogs with 1:43 remaining.
Winterboro’s offense ended the game in a similar fashion to how the Bulldogs (9-1) began the evening. It only took Mansfield’s team two plays to find the end zone when Travis caught a screen pass from senior running back Brody Hamm and took it 61 yards.
“Like I said all along, Brody is a winner. … I mean he can play every position on the field, man,” Mansfield said. “He’s a special kid.”
It’s tough to find many roles that Hamm didn’t play on Friday night. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 71 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 91 yards and caught one pass for 4 yards.
As impressive as Hamm’s offensive performance was, it had nothing on his play on the other side of the ball. The senior finished with at least one sack and half a dozen tackles, and his impact was felt on most of the Bulldogs’ defensive snaps.
Oh, and let’s not forget Hamm’s 35-yard field goal, which gave the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead after their first two drives.
“The sky's the limit for Brody,” Mansfield said. “I’m just kind of disappointed that nobody has jumped on this kid. I mean he’s 6-foot-1, 215 pounds and runs a 4.6 40 and he’s super athletic. Hopefully, somebody will pick up the tape and watch and start recruiting.”
Three to know
Hackleburg quarterback Daniel Cooper found running back Ethan Heggy in the end zone from 6 yards out for his team’s lone score on fourth down with only 1:04 left in the first half.
Winterboro lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, which gave Hackleburg the ball right back at the Bulldogs’ 39. Freshman defensive back Kamareon Curry intercepted Cooper on third down to get the Bulldogs out of that tight spot.
If there was any question which team had momentum at the start of the second half, the Panthers answered that when they drove to the Winterboro 10 on the first possession after the break.
Winterboro’s stranglehold over the lead appeared over, but junior Troy McKinney sacked Cooper for a 9-yard loss on first down. Then he sacked him again on third down for a loss of 13 yards, which effectively took the Panthers out of scoring range.
McKinney wasn’t done just yet. He recorded his third sack in the game, and his 12th this season, on the Panther’s next drive.
Winterboro running back Jashaslin James was also effective on Friday night. He carried the ball 20 times to finish with a team-high 128 rushing yards and two scores.
Who said
Mansfield on McKinney’s impact: “Troy is a special kid, and we’re just trying to get Troy to realize how valuable he is to the team. As you can see, we didn’t have that pass rush in the first half because he didn’t play the first half, but the second half he really made a difference and Troy is a special kid. We’re just trying to get him to realize his true potential."
Up Next
Winterboro’s playoff run will continue at Hubbertville (9-2) on Friday night.