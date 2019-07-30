ALPINE -- Shaun Vincent signed a letter-of-intent to play football at Faulkner University.
Vincent signed Tuesday afternoon in the Winterboro High School library.
Vincent was grateful to have a chance to continue playing the game he loves on the next level.
“It is a good opportunity. It gives me a chance to show what I can do,” Vincent said. “I can work with other people to improve my potential. I am very grateful for them taking me in and allowing me to be a part of their great team.”
The 2018 Talladega County 1A-3A Offensive Player of the Year said he knew he could spend the next four years at Faulkner after he took a visit during the school year.
“I like the environment,” Vincent said. “I saw that I would fit in there. I met some of the players there, and they made me feel like I was family. That’s what made me want to go there.”
The North-South all-star selection led Winterboro to a 7-4 record in 2018. Winterboro fell to South Lamar in the second round of Class 2A playoffs.
Winterboro head coach Alan Beckett said Vincent is deserving of this opportunity.
“We are proud of Shaun,” Beckett said. “Shaun has been a great all-around player. He was the catalyst on a second-round team. He was a playmaker, he was really exciting.
“He was electric when he had the ball in his hands. He is a great team player. He was the first guy there; he was the first guy at workouts. He had always worked hard, he always went above and beyond.
“He is just a great kid to be around. He makes you a better person just being around him. He is a great leader, and his teammates love him.”
Vincent had a huge senior campaign for the Bulldogs. In his first season at quarterback, he rushed for 737 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also threw for 425 yards and three TDs. On defense, he recorded 62 tackles and two interceptions.
“It was a good experience,” Vincent said. “At first, I didn’t know how to play quarterback. They put me at the position so I could give my team a chance to win. I worked on it hard and showed dedication. I made sure I did what I needed to do, and it turned out pretty good.”
Vincent will be a wide receiver for the Eagles in 2019.
Receiver is a position Vincent is comfortable playing. Before moving to quarterback last season, Vincent was making plays as a receiver.
“I played receiver my 11th-grade season, so I am going to have to get back used to it,” Vincent said. “It is going to be a good opportunity for me.”
Beckett said Faulkner can expect Vincent to give everything he does on and off the field his full effort.
“Everything he did matters, whether it was in the classroom or on the field,” Beckett said. “He is a winner. He is what you dream about. He is like family, he is like a son.”
Vincent said he is grateful for everyone who played a role in making his dream of playing college football into a reality.
“I want to thank my teammates and coaches for believing when I didn’t believe in myself,” Vincent said. “I would like to thank my family for being there for me and being there when I needed them the most. I want to thank Faulkner’s coaching staff for taking me in and letting me be a part of the team.”