HOWELL’S COVE -- A second-half surge by Winterboro High School’s football team proved to be too much for Class 1A, Region 5 foe Talladega County Central to overcome in a 42-6 rout at Alumni Field on Friday night.
The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on four consecutive second-half possessions to earn their first victory on the Fighting Tigers’ home field since 2011.
“Some of our former players caught the guys that were coming back and said that it’s been a long time since we’ve done this here,” Winterboro head coach Alan Beckett said. “That was good for them to hear because we’ve had some really tough losses here -- two overtimes and another where we blew a 10-point lead with six minutes to go.
“(Running back) Brody Hamm had a good night … and played really well offensively. I thought our line, Brandon Dandridge, Rickey Chappell, Cade Sanders and Darius Middlebrooks, had a really good night up front.
“We got a big catch early on by (wide receiver) Kameron Edwards, and (running back Jay) James had a good run. It was my kind of game when you’re getting a lot of guys participating in it, so I was pleased with that.
“We made some really good second-half adjustments defensively to what (TC Central) Coach (Chris) Mahand was doing.”
Winterboro’s first touchdown after the intermission was set up by a 39-yard punt return by Chance Dandridge to start the Bulldogs at the TC Central 22-yard line.
Running back Marquez Curry punched in a 5-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive to put his team ahead 21-6.
James added a pair of touchdown runs (8 and 30 yards) on the second and fourth drives of the half.
Winterboro wide receiver Dontrell Duncan, who transferred from TC Central during the offseason, joined the scoring flurry with a 2-yard touchdown run on a sweep to cap the Bulldogs’ third scoring drive of the half.
Five to know
-- Winterboro took a 14-0 lead with touchdowns on its first and third possessions of the first half. Bulldogs quarterback Isaiah Holland tossed a 64-yard touchdown pass to Edwards on a flea-flicker. Hamm, who led the team with 90 yards rushing on six carries, chipped in a 21-yard touchdown run.
-- The Bulldogs finished with 424 yards of total offense (64 passing, 360 rushing), but their first half was marred by a pair of lost fumbles.
-- Winterboro’s issues with discipline were prevalent in the first half, when the Bulldogs committed nine penalties for 80 yards. The second half showed improvement, with just three penalties for 25 yards.
-- TC Central’s offense looked woeful at times and finished with 35 total yards (49 passing, minus-14 rushing). The Fighting Tigers were hurt by a meager 6-yard first-quarter effort but really suffered in the third quarter, when they went backwards for minus-20 yards of offense.
-- The Fighting Tigers avoided the shutout with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jakendrick Tuck to Lachaunt Prince in the second quarter to trim the margin to 14-6.
Who said
-- Beckett on getting the first region win of the season: “It’s just a relief to come back and have this (win) because we were in devastation mode the way that one (a 33-21 loss to Donoho last week) went down at the end. We had gone really hard and we had a couple good weeks of practice. It was just good to come back and practice. Even though it was a rivalry game, it was kind of weird because we were still in a hangover from the Donoho game because we really felt like one got away from us there. We feel like if we can stay healthy and take care of us, we feel like we’ve got a chance to continue to be a pretty good football team.”
-- Mahand on the second-half collapse: “We didn’t execute as well as we wanted to in the second half, and I think the war of attrition got to us a little bit as far as numbers. That’s no excuse. We’ve just got to execute plays a little better and play a little harder in the second half.”
Up next
-- Winterboro (3-2, 1-2) will host 2A foe Vincent (0-4) on Friday night at 7.
-- TC Central (0-4, 0-3) will host 3A opponent B.B. Comer (1-3) in a homecoming battle Friday night at 7.