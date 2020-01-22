Winterboro's Kya Brown earns Daily Home Player of the Week honors

Kya Brown was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Winterboro High School’s girls basketball team to a pair of wins.
“I am excited to earn this honor,” Brown said. “It was unexpected. I would not have been able to do this without my teammates. I would like to thank my teammates for setting me up for my shots and allowing me to create for them.”
Brown averaged 24.5 points in the two wins. The freshman scored 24 points in a 64-24 victory over Alabama School for the Deaf. She poured in 25 in a 53-23 win over Ragland.
Brown said her game has improved since last season.
“(Head) coach (Sheroderick) Smith helped me develop my shot and my left hand,” Brown said. “I get more open looks this year because my basketball IQ is better. My teammates help me out a lot.”
Brown has played well, but her toughest critic has made it a point of emphasis to show her what she needs to work on.
“Coach Smith has pointed out the mistakes that I have made in games,” Brown said. “I have been working on correcting them.”
The Lady Bulldogs (14-5) will face Talladega County Central in the county tournament semifinals today at 4 p.m. It will be Winterboro’s first time playing in the semifinals since 2016.
The Lady Bulldogs are 0-2 against TC Central this season. Winterboro lost the first meeting 57-53 in December and the second 52-47 on Jan.10.
If Brown and the Lady Bulldogs are able to defeat the Lady Fighting Tigers today, they will accomplish one of their goals for the season.
“We want to have the opportunity to play for the area and county championship,” Brown said. “We need to stay focused as a team. We need to work hard in practice on the things that we need to improve on.”
Brown doesn’t have to watch television to see the player that she tries to model her game after. She gets to see him every day at practice. Brown said she admires Smith’s game.
“I look up to my coach,” she said. “He has a good basketball IQ and he is just a good all-around player.”