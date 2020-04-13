Winterboro’s Gavin Leach accepted into Alabama School of Mathematics & Science

ALPINE -- Gavin Leach, a freshman at Winterboro High School, has been accepted into the Alabama School of Mathematics & Science for grades 10-12 in Mobile. According to its website, ASMS is Alabama’s only fully public and residential high school for sophomores, juniors and seniors seeking advanced studies in math, science and the humanities. Tuition, room and board are free. ASMS was founded by the Alabama Legislature in 1989 to better prepare Alabama’s future leaders, the website says. Leach will be part of the class that enters ASMS for the 2020-21 academic year.