Winterboro runs over Donoho 42-13

ALPINE -- On his second carry of the night, Winterboro running back Jashaslin James tore a path through the heart of the Donoho defense like a man on a mission.
Most, if not all, of the defenders got a hand on him, but James still managed to break a half dozen tackles while dragging Donoho players forward until he picked up 57 yards.
James completed that particular mission when he walked into the end zone from 4 yards out on the very next play.
“He had such good balance and leverage,” Winterboro coach Skylar Mansfield said of James’ long run. “He knows how to use his weight, 230 pounds, with the speed he has. He’s a force going straight ahead.”
The Winterboro back was just getting warmed up. James finished with 178 rushing yards and three touchdowns on only 13 carries as Winterboro claimed a 42-13 victory over Donoho (0-3) at home on Friday night.
James said that long run, and ensuing touchdown, gave him the confidence he needed to have the best game of his career.
"It just felt like I could do it every time I get the ball," James said.
James' third score of the night, a 21-yard run with 4:04 left in the second quarter, put Winterboro up 36-6. Due to the first half's lopsided nature, both teams agreed to use a running clock after halftime.
While James was clearly the star of the show, he wasn’t the only Winterboro running back having success.
Starter Brody Hamm finished with nine carries for 73 yards, most of which came on a 42-yard run that found the end zone in the final quarter. He also hauled in four receptions, from quarterback Jake Travis, for 20 yards and an additional score.
“They’re prepared for situations like that,” Mansfield said of his backs. “They know they’re going to get a lot of carries and they know they pretty much have to carry this team.”
Three to know
Hamm's highlights weren't limited to offense. He delivered the biggest hit of the night against an opposing back during the first quarter. The collision caused the ball to squirt out the Donoho player’s hands and fly forward almost 12 yards, where fellow Bulldog Brayden Waities recovered it to set up Winterboro’s third touchdown, scored by Troy McKinney.
Winterboro defensive back Chance Dandridge finished the game with two interceptions for the second consecutive week. He returned the first one 30 yards to set Winterboro’s first score up at the opposing 4-yard line. Dandrige also got his hands on two other near-picks and finished with a team-high 72 yards receiving.
Donoho senior Amari Smedley showed off his speed when he found the end zone during the first quarter at the end of a 50-yard run. Smedley finished the game with 66 rushing yards on four carries, despite having at least one big play wiped out due to penalty. He sat out the second half with an injury that leaves his availability next week in doubt.
Who said
Donoho coach Mark Sanders on Smedley: “Amari is a dynamite player. He can play any position he wants to. He’s phenomenal. I see him playing at the next level. He’s just one of those special players.”
Mansfield on Dandrige's ability to consistently record interceptions: "His football IQ is very high. He can pick his way through situations. He's good at reading offenses and the alignment of the receivers. So he's able to get his hand on some good balls and make some good breaks. He's probably one of the most gifted athletes that I've coached."
Up next
Winterboro (4-0) will travel to Wadley on Friday.
Donoho hosts Woodland on Friday.