Winterboro ranked for first time since 2011, eyes matchup with Donoho

ALPINE -- Winterboro debuted at No. 9 in Class 1A when the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its football rankings Tuesday night.
This is the first time the Bulldogs have been ranked since 2011.
“These kids deserve it,” Winterboro head coach Skylar Mansfield said. “They have been working their tails off and, hopefully, we can keep it going.”
Mansfield doesn’t think being ranked will affect his players' mindset going into Friday night's game.
“I don't think they pay attention to it,” he said. “I think their attention is on our opponent, how we prepared and how we are going to attack the opponent that is on the schedule.
“I think they are focused, locked in and bought in. They are paying attention to the overall picture. They want to get back to the playoffs.”
Winterboro will host Donoho at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs enter the contest looking for revenge against a team that played a role in keeping them out of the postseason in 2019. Mansfield said he didn't have to provide any additional motivation this week.
“Our quarterback (Jake Travis) mentioned (Monday), ‘Just imagine how you felt when (former Head) Coach (Alan) Beckett told us that we were not going to make the playoffs,’” Mansfield said.” They are pretty self-motivated just off last season.
“I think they feel like they have something to prove, but at the same time, they want to develop as a team and get into the playoffs. They want to be able to leave a legacy that way.”
The Falcons are 0-2, a record that includes a 12-0 loss to Victory Christian last week. Donoho was forced to forfeit its season opener against White Plain due to the school being placed under a two-week quarantine.
Even though the Falcons weren’t at full strength last week, Mansfield expects them to be ready to play when they step on the field.
“They are a real physical team,” Mansfield said. “They had five starters out last week and they lost to a very good Victory Christian (team).
(Donoho has) No. 2 (Amarion Smedley). He is pretty good. He is a force in their offense. They are going to find a way to get him the ball.”
The Bulldogs are 3-0, including a 15-13 victory over Ragland last Friday.
Winterboro’s defense came up big last week, making several stops late. The Bulldogs played especially well in the secondary, picking off three passes.
“I am excited about our defense because we are not giving up a lot of points,” Mansfield said. “Teams are not throwing the ball a lot. We are playing pass coverage really good.
“We have been scored on by the run, but (there are) adjustments that we can make that kind of limit the average per play. The kids are flying to the ball, they are getting their hands on the ball trying to get turnovers. That's what we constantly stress to them. If you are in the right place at the right time, good things will happen.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs will look to get rolling. Through two games, Winterboro has averaged 17 points. Mansfield believes the offense has the potential to be more productive.
“Just being able to put the ball in our playmakers’ hands,” he said. “We have two good running backs, we have a pretty good offensive line that's developing every week … We have a quarterback that can throw it good, and we have some receivers that can go it.
“We want to be more efficient in our offense. We have to stay on schedule and not get penalties. Penalties have killed us in the red zone. We have to minimize those to set up more opportunities to score points.”