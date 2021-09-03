Winterboro rallies to defeat Ragland

RAGLAND — It definitely was a game of two halves Friday at Joan Ford Stadium.
The Ragland Purple Devils won the first half by 19 points. But it was the Winterboro Bulldogs that won the second half by 30 and went on to win the region game 42-31. It was the first loss of the season for Ragland. Winterboro improved to 2-1.
Winterboro head coach Skylar Mansfield said he was super proud of his kids for the way they fought back in the second half.
“We challenged them at halftime,” Mansfield said. “They answered the call. We were down 25-6 at halftime, and that was due to three turnovers we had in the first half.”
Ragland got on the scoreboard first on its initial drive of the game as Javaris Turner scored on a three-yard run to make it 7-0 with 6:14 remaining in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs scored quickly (1:12 later) as quarterback Jake Travis threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Troy McKinney. The extra point was no good and the score was 7-6.
The Purple Devils made it 13-6 late in the first quarter when quarterback Owen Schall connected with Kentrell Turner for a 28-yard touchdown. That was the score after one quarter of play.
Ragland then scored two touchdowns in the second quarter after intercepting a couple of Winterboro passes.
After Jordan Turner intercepted a pass in the end zone, Ragland drove 80 yards in two plays with the touchdown coming on a 60-yard pass from Schall to Jordan Turner with 7:53 remaining in the second quarter.
Ethan Courtney then intercepted a Bulldog pass that led to another Schall-to-Turner touchdown, this one from 25 yards out to make the halftime score 25-6.
The third quarter was where the Bulldogs changed the course of the game as they outscored Ragland 20-0 in that 12 minutes.
Winterboro got the ball first to start the third quarter and it did not take them long to find the end zone as Travis threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Chance Dandridge. The two-point conversion was no good and the score was 25-12 with 10:31 remaining in the third quarter.
“Our guys could have folded being down 25-6 at halftime,” Mansfield said. “But they fought back and persevered. We were never out of the game with the talent we have. We forced some turnovers in the second half, and that’s what turned the momentum of the game into our favor.”
The Bulldogs got a big break as Schall’s pass was intercepted by Cal’Von Thomas later in the third quarter.
It led to Winterboro’s second touchdown of the third quarter as Jashaslin James scored from a yard out and the two-point conversion was good as Travis threw to Jemareo Clegg to make the score 25-20 with 9:13 remaining in the third quarter.
A fumble by Ragland at the Bulldog 14-yard line led to another Winterboro score on a 2-yard run that gave them an unbelievable 26-25 lead after three quarters of play.
Winterboro kept the momentum going into the fourth quarter as Travis scored on a one-yard keeper. The two-point conversion was good as the Bulldogs took a 34-25 lead.
With 1:49 left in the game, Winterboro left no doubt who would win the game as James scored on a five-yard run. Travis threw to Clegg for the two-point conversion to make it 42-25 as the Bulldogs were on a 36-0 run.
On the final play of the game, Ragland scored as Drake Kay threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Turner to make the final score 42-31.
Ragland head coach Wes Tidwell said he felt like his team played sloppy in the second half.
“We turned the ball over three times in the third quarter and let them back in the game,” Tidwell said. “But our guys never quit and I am proud of them for that. We made mistakes but they are mistakes we can fix. We will get this corrected.”
Ragland travels to Woodland next week while Winterboro will go to Donoho.