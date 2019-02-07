HOWELL’S COVE -- Cameron Pointer scored 14 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter to lead Winterboro past Ragland 63-51 in the semifinals of the Class 1A, Area 9 tournament Thursday night.
With the win, the Bulldogs advance to the area championship game, where they will face rival Talladega County Central on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“This whole week, I have been preparing myself for this moment because it is win or go home, and we are not ready to go home,” Pointer said. “My teammates and I did all the work to prepare for the game. We brought it out here and we were able to get the win.”
Ragland fought its way back from a double-digit deficit in the third quarter to take a 41-40 lead with five minutes to go.
Winterboro, however, would turn it on late to secure the win. The Bulldogs outscored the Purple Devils 22-11 in the final 4:45.
Pointer made several big plays for the Bulldogs down the stretch. The junior guard came up with an offensive rebound off a missed free throw that he took back up for a layup to give Winterboro a 46-41 edge with 3:59 left.
He also drew a charge with 2:11 remaining that fouled out Ragland’s Jalen Byers. Before he was able to walk to the bench, Byers was whistled for a technical foul.
Pointer split the free throws on the foul to increase Winterboro’s lead to 52-46.
The Purple Devils cut the margin to 54-50 on a Nate Kelly layup, but that would be as close as they would get as Winterboro outscored Ragland 9-1 in the final 1:12.
Pointer scored five of the last 11 points for the Bulldogs.
“Cameron has been a starter since his freshman year, and we expect him to take over games like that,” Winterboro head coach Sheroderick Smith said. “We expect him to be that player that gets everyone else involved but to get those buckets when he needs too. That’s his specialty.”
Three to know
- Kam Edwards scored 15 points for Winterboro. Edwards went on a 7-0 run in the third quarter to give Winterboro a 36-25 lead. Shaun Vincent chipped in eight, including a euro step around a Ragland defender for a left-handed layup that sparked the rally for Winterboro in the fourth.
- Nate Kelly led the way for Ragland with 15 points. Kelly played a major role in the Purple Devils’ comeback in the third and fourth quarters. Josh Phillips scored all 13 of his points in the first half for Ragland.
- Winterboro clinched a berth into the sub-regionals for the sixth time in seven years.
Who said it:
- Smith on the win:” Ragland played their best game of the year tonight. When you get to the playoffs, records don’t matter because everybody is playing for something in a do-or-die game… Our guys got real frustrated in the beginning because they were focused on officiating. I always told our guys and girls to not focus on the officiating. We are not going to complain, we are going to fight through it. We have to play smarter and harder. I think Cameron Pointer had a pretty good game for us.”
-Ragland head coach Andrew Eden on the season-ending loss: “I was very proud of our effort and our hustle. Our guys did exactly what we wanted to do. It was just a few plays down the stretch that we didn’t make. When you play a team as good as Winterboro, you don’t have to be perfect, but you have to be as close as you can. Just a few turnovers here and there, maybe a rebound here or there or a missed shot really made the difference. I was really proud how we came back in the fourth quarter and had a chance to win.”
Up next
- Winterboro (17-8) takes on TC Central in the area championship game. The teams split their two regular-season matchups, with both prevailing on their home court. In the last meeting, Winterboro won 63-43.