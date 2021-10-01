Winterboro pounds rival TC Central

HOWELL’S COVE — Jashaslin James rushed for 208 yards and five touchdowns to lead Winterboro past rival TC Central 58-0 on Thursday night at Alumni Stadium.
With the win, the Bulldogs (3-4, 3-1) snapped a two-game losing streak.
“We came out and did what we had to do,” James said. “We had to handle our business, get our young players some experience and move on to next week.”
James did all of his damage in the first half. The senior running back was unstoppable on Thursday as he showed power and speed against a young TC Central team.
James had touchdowns runs of 25, 5, 19, 28 and 80 yards against the Fighting Tigers. James’ most impressive run came on his 80-yard touchdown as he went untouched down the left sideline which increased the Bulldog’s lead to 43-0.
“Jashaslin is a special player,” Winterboro head coach Skylar Mansfield said. “We anticipated him having a pretty solid game, probably not as big as he did. He was eager to get the ball. This was a game where he really wanted to show his durability. I don’t remember how many times he carried the ball but every time he ran it with some force. That’s what we look for from him getting to the defense and creating problems for the defense. His motto is not one many is taking him down. I think he showed that tonight as he was the power guy that we needed him to be.”
What to know
— Kenneth Simmons had a big night for Winterboro on the defensive side of the ball. The eighth grader ended TC Central’s only hope of scoring as he picked off a pass in the end zone. The touchdown back set up led to James’ 80-yard touchdown.
— Simmons made another play in the fourth as he scooped up a lateral pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown.
— Winterboro was able to produce some explosive plays via the passing game on Thursday. Winterboro went into their bag of tricks and pulled out a flea-flicker. Jake Travis threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Hunter.
— Deont’e Smoot scored on a 46-yard run in the third quarter for the Bulldogs.
— Both teams agreed to play seven-minute quarters in the second half.
— TC Central struggled offensive as they committed five turnovers against the Bulldogs
Who said
TC Central head coach Chris Mahand on the loss:
“Winterboro came out to play and we didn’t. I try to get past the point that we have a team full of ninth and eighth-graders. I have two eighth-graders starting both ways. I try to forget about that but I can’t because even though we are extremely young we are not playing as good as we can play. I don’t know what the score would have been but if we are playing to our potential it shouldn’t have been that. I’m not taking away from the way Winterboro executed at all. Coach Mansfield is doing a really good job with his kids, but we should’ve played better and the score should’ve been like that.”
Up next:
Winterboro hosts Victory Christian in a vital region matchup on Oct.8.
TC Central (0-5, 0-3) hosts Woodland for homecoming on Oct.8.