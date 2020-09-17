Winterboro looking for first win at Wadley since 2011

ALPINE -- No. 9-ranked Winterboro will travel to Class 1A, Region 5 foe Wadley tonight with the No.1 seed in the region at stake.
The teams are the only undefeated squads left in the region.
The Bulldogs are looking to snap a five-game losing streak to Wadley.
“They are good at what they do,” Winterboro head coach Skylar Mansfield said. “They are a hard-nosed football team. They have had a lot of success as a program.
“I don't think Winterboro has beaten them too much in the past, so that is one thing that is going to be lurking. We are looking to change that mindset of our athletes. We are looking to go down, compete hard and play four full quarters.”
This will be the first time the teams have faced off since 2017. Winterboro’s five-game losing streak in the series includes a 53-0 setback in that last meeting. Winterboro hasn’t won a game at Wadley since 2011.
Mansfield & Co. improved to 4-0 on the season (2-0 in the region) with a 42-13 win over Donoho last week. The 43 points were a season-high for the Bulldogs, who entered the matchup averaging 17 points per game.
Jashaslin James led the way for the Bulldogs with 178 yards rushing and three scores.
Mansfield said Winterboro was able to utilize all of its weapons last week. The first-year head coach said the offensive line was the key to the Bulldogs’ success against Donoho and added it will have to have another big performance if Winterboro is going to leave Wadley with a win.
“We try to use what we are good at,” Mansfield said. “We have a quarterback that can throw it and we have receivers that can go get it. We have some running backs who can carry it.
“They win a lot of games in the trenches, and we are going to see if we are ready for that test. We put a lot on our offensive line to block for these backs and our quarterback. That is going to have to be the major difference in the game. We have to try to hold up and compete interiorly.”
Wadley (2-2, 2-0) held on to defeat Victory Christan 14-12 last week to remain undefeated in region play.
The Bulldogs came up with key plays late on both sides of the ball.
Defensively, Wadley picked off two passes in the fourth quarter, including one in the end zone as time expired. Offensively, Jacob Marable rushed for 153 yards, which included 62 yards on the game-winning drive.
Mansfield said his team will have to be disciplined and focused on its assignments, especially on defense against Wadley’s wing-T.
“They have a lightning bolt in No. 7 (Marable); he can fly,” Mansfield said. “They have a good combination in the backfield. They have (running back Tim) Marable. They also have (two other running backs). They are bigger guys that bring a punch when they run it.
“I think No. 7 (Marable) also brings a punch, but he also has speed.
“They are good at what they do. The quarterback can throw it, they have some receivers that can go get. They are physical on the line. With the offense they run, they keep you off balance a lot, so a lot of stuff we are going to have to mix up to keep them off balanced.”
Mansfield said if the Bulldogs can win the kicking game, create turnovers and minimize their penalties, they will have a chance to leave Wadley with a win.