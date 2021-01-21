Winterboro holds on late to defeat Talladega

How did we get here?
The thought had to be racing through the minds of every Winterboro fan in attendance on Thursday night as Talladega outscored the Bulldogs 12-1 in the final 3:30 to cut the Bulldog’s lead down to just four points with 12.2 seconds left on the clock.
A missed free-attempt by the Bulldogs allowed Talladega’s superstar, Trinity Webb, to get the ball and draw the foul while taking a deep 3-point attempt with 6.6 seconds left. Despite the foul, Webb’s shot just missed the mark, clanging harmlessly off the rim.
Webb sank the first two free-throw attempts with ease. Her third hung on the rim before slowly rolling off, but Talladega grabbed the rebound.
“I think my heart dropped to my feet,” Winterboro coach Marty Holland said. “And even still, there were still seconds on the clock left, and they were fumbling with the ball. All I could think was, oh God, they’re going to call a foul.”
The officials did not blow their whistles as the ball jostled amongst the players. The Tigers attempted three shots, but the only quality look just missed the mark allowing the No. 1 seeded Bulldogs to survive with a 55-53 victory over fifth-seeded Talladega (7-7) in the Talladega County Tournament semifinals.
Webb scored 12 of her game-high 22 points with less than seven minutes remaining in the contest at Winterboro (14-0).
Trailing by two, the Tigers found themselves in the rare situation where it did make sense for Webb to miss her final free-throw attempt intentionally, but Talladega coach Rebecca Williams had other plans in mind.
She called her girls over and instructed them to foul after Webb sunk her third shot from the line.
“It was one-and-one on the other end, so we just wanted to make sure we didn’t foul No. 3 (Winterboro sophomore Kya Brown) because she’s been making all of her free throws,” Williams said.
Brown certainly made her mark on the game. She finished the night with a team-high 17 points and all eight of her team’s blocks. Williams said Brown’s success blocking shots was partly because of her unique method of knocking the ball out from behind.
“She can sidestep them, and she is not very big in stature, so she kind of sneaks up on you and knocks it out,” Holland said. “She’s really good at that. She’s really special. She’s even done me like that a couple times.”
Winterboro senior Brianna Jackson and seventh-grader Katelyn Jones, a transfer from Talladega, finished with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Jones actually led her team in scoring (with 10 points) until the final minute of the first half.
“She really wanted to beat them, play against some of her teammates, some of her friends,” Holland said of Jones. “So tonight was special, and she took it to heart, and she took advantage of the opportunity she had.”
Jones, Brown and the rest of the Bulldogs will return home on Saturday when they host TC Central for the championship trophy. Winterboro defeated TC Central 51-48 earlier this season on Jan. 8.
“Big confidence builder going into Saturday,” Holland said when asked what Thursday’s win meant to his players. “I can see it on their faces. It was like they was going to cry a little bit. Big for our community, big for our school.”