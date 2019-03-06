WINTERBORO -- Winterboro High School received STEM certification through AdvancED on Feb. 12, joining Childersburg Middle as the second school in the Talladega County system to become STEM-certified.
“This is a huge honor for our students, teachers and school community” WHS Principal Emily Harris said. “In 2008, we changed our culture and curriculum to Project Based Learning. We have been teaching PBL for 11 years now. Integrating STEM concepts and ways of thinking into the PBL model made sense and helped bring our PBL projects to life.”
“STEM” stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
In order to become STEM-certified, system officials note, a school must provide evidence it uses STEM strategies throughout the school and curriculum. The school must also meet 11 different AdvancED standards.
Talladega County Schools Deputy Superintendent Vicky Ozment added WHS joins only 151 other schools in the world to receive certification from AdvancEd.
“This truly is a huge accomplishment. I know everyone at the Central Office is proud of their hard work,” Ozment said.
Added WHS technology coach Emily Nestor, “Becoming STEM accredited is a wonderful accomplishment for our ‘little rock’ school. Winterboro’s teachers and students have worked tirelessly to build a learning culture rooted in innovation and STEM education. This culture has allowed students to be leaders of their own learning as they investigate, invent and create.”
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey also commended Winterboro for its recent achievement.
“Winterboro’s exemplary model for instruction is grounded in project based learning,” Lacey said. “As a result, STEM standards aligned perfectly with the expectations for student learning supported by the immersion of technology.
“Teachers are to be commended for their creativity and innovative work in merging the STEM standards in all content areas. Principal Emily Harris, Assistant Principal Grayson Lawrence and technology coach Emily Nestor are leading masterful work in providing Winterboro students with top-notch instruction.”
Lacey noted all 17 schools in the Talladega County system are working toward achieving STEM certification through AdvancEd.
“Our school motto is #exceptional, and receiving this accolade truly fits our motto,” Harris said.
According to the organization’s website, “AdvancED is the largest community of education professionals in the world. We are a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that conducts rigorous, on-site reviews of a variety of educational institutions and systems to ensure that all learners realize their full potential.”