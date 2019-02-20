WINTERBORO -- Winterboro High School junior Matthew Beam was recently named the February Student of the Month by “Go Build Alabama,” which is an initiative of the Alabama Construction Recruitment Institute (ACRI).
Upon graduation, Beam will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the ACRI.
The scholarship is given to one high school junior or senior each month during the school year by ACRI.
According to a press release, the award is “designed to support students who pursue careers in the construction industry, a field that offers a wide variety of rewarding career paths.”
To be qualify, “students must be high school juniors or seniors with a demonstrated interest in pursuing a career in construction. They must also be enrolled in, or have been enrolled in, technical courses related to the skilled trades, or have plans to continue their education in the construction industry after graduating high school.”
The scholarships are funded through proceeds from the “Big Dog Poker Run,” an annual motorcycle benefit ride organized by Garrison Steel and CraneWorks, the release adds.
Beam is dually enrolled at Central Alabama State Community College, with a concentration in welding.
“My favorite project, so far, was for my high school’s basketball team,” Beam said. “The tee they use was broken, and I was able to weld it back together for them. I was proud to be able to give back to my school.”
According to the press release, Beam is “already on track to receive his welding certificate and plans to earn an associate degree with the goal of one day working for CSX Transportation on railroads.”
Beam is also a member of the Senior Beta Club at WHS. His hobbies include welding, fishing, working and spending time with family.
For more information, visit www.GoBuildAlabama.com.