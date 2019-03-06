Ninth-graders at Winterboro High School recently participated in the Class of 2022 Commit to Graduate Ceremony in the school auditorium.
The annual program is a mock graduation to encourage all ninth-graders to remain focused and stay in school. Monique Chatman, technology integration specialist at Charles R. Drew Middle School, was the speaker.
Principal Emily Harris congratulated each student as they signed their names to put their commitment to graduate in writing. The ceremony was organized by guidance counselor Marianne Garrett.