Winterboro football kicks off season Thursday night at home vs. Vincent

ALPINE -- Skylar Mansfield and the Winterboro Bulldogs open the 2020 season on Thursday night against Vincent in Alpine.
The first-year head coach has worked hard during the summer to keep his players safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. Mansfield credits his coaching staff for helping the team get to the opening game.
“Everybody has put in a lot of sacrifices in making sure that this season happens,” Mansfield said. “I know myself and my coaches have done everything to the best of our ability to make sure that our players are taken care of whether it was social distance, cleaning, spraying the locker room, or doing the laundry. We are just making sure that we follow the guideline to keep our players safe and healthy. It is not the conventional way of doing it, but if we want to have a season these are the things that we are going to have to do.”
Dealing with the pandemic isn’t the only difference for Mansfield this season. After spending over a decade as an assistant coach, Mansfield now is responsible for everything that the team does.
“It is different because now you are depending on other people to do a job that you want done,” he said. “If it doesn’t get done it all falls back on you, the entire program falls back on you.”
Mansfield got a chance to see what his team looked like against competition on Saturday in an inter-squad scrimmage on Saturday. Chance Dandridge, Brody Hamm, and Jashaslin James were some of the players that had solid outings on Saturday.
“We had some bright spots,” Mansfield said. “We found some things that we were good at and we found some things that we need to work on. I think we found a way to better develop our offense because we were able to see what we had on film. Defensively, we have to tackle better and we have to play fast.”
Winterboro spent Tuesday’s practice working on defense, tackling in particular. The Bulldogs have to clean up their mistakes on defense if they are going to have a chance to defeat Vincent. Winterboro defeated Vincent 40-24 last season.
“Vincent is a real talented team,” Mansfield said. “They have a speedster (Tae McGregor), he is a 10.5, 10.6 100 meter guy. I am sure they are going to feed him as much as they can. They have an experienced quarterback and center coming back. Their defensive backfield is pretty experienced as well as their linebackers. They have a lot of key players off of a team that wasn’t bad last year.”
Winterboro as well as the other schools in Talladega County will take safety precautions as far as fans for home games. Talladega County schools are only allowing stadiums to be filled up to 40 percent of the capacity to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Our 40 percent is not the same as other teams with bigger stadiums,” Mansfield said. “We can only get 190 people on our home side excluding what the band will be using. We will barely be able to get 90 people here. We have built up a roster where we have 40 players. If we give each player two tickets apiece that 80 seats right there. We are going to have to find ways to improvise and provide more seating so we can give the people that support the program an opportunity to see the team that they are supporting.”
Mansfield said focus and execution is going to be key if they are going to earn their first win of the season on Thursday
“We have to keep the kids motivated for four quarters,” he said. “I think we have a great game plan. I think Coach (Marty) Holland and Coach (Hunter) Millard have been working their tails off to get this game plan ready. I think the kids are buying into it, they have a mentality that they have been working hard all summer, now it is the time to pay off.”